The Most Wonderful Time Of Year Is Not Christmas, Research Reveals
It’s the most, wonderful time of the year…
With the kids jingle belling and everyone telling you be of good cheer! It’s the most wonderful time of the year!
If you somehow managed to resist singing that in your head, or indeed out loud, then I commend you, because the popular Christmas song is among the favourites that can be heard on repeat on the radio and in shops during the festive season.
I think most people would agree that Christmas is indeed a wonderful time of year, thanks to a combination of family gatherings, presents, breaks from work and good food, but is it the most wonderful time of the year? Well, according to Brits, the answer is no.
The findings come from holiday experts On the Beach, who surveyed 1,500 UK adults between December 10-13 2021 and found that more than half of Brits (53%) prefer their summer holiday to the festive season.
When asked to choose their favourite time of the year, 44% put summer holidays in the top spot in comparison to just 31% of respondents who opted for Christmas.
A mere 9% selected birthdays as the most wonderful time of the year, followed by 1.7% of people who chose weddings.
But what is it about holidays that make them so beloved? Well, the most favoured aspect is something a British winter could never contend with: guaranteed good weather.
Aside from spending quality time with the family, which 39% of Brits agreed contributed to the joy of holidays, the summer getaway offered a number of desirable elements that can be hard to obtain with a Christmas at home.
Following good weather (42%) and family time was not having to cook and clean for yourself (35%), all-inclusive food & drink (26%) and getting a tan (22%).
Though there is still a lot of love for Christmas out there, there’s no denying that the highly anticipated annual event can be tiring, and the research also revealed 3.30pm to be the exact moment Brits hit the Christmas slump on December 25.
The biggest contributor to this festive fatigue is, unsurprisingly, indulging in too much food (58%), while other factors include the pressures of hosting (30%), having too much alcohol (29%), waking up too early (28%) and feeling hungover from Christmas Eve (10%).
Commenting on the findings, On the Beach’s Chief Customer Officer Zoe Harris said:
Christmas is a special time and one that this year in particular we’re especially looking forward to after the past 18 months. But we also know that it can be a bit of a marathon, so it’s no surprise that people start to feel ‘over it’ by the afternoon, it can be hard work!
On the flipside, we know that our annual trips away are the ultimate relaxation. They’re a time that we look forward to and plan for like no other, and – with nobody fighting you for the remote, and never having to think about the washing up – we absolutely agree that summer holidays are, actually, the most wonderful time of the year.
With a fifth (21%) of respondents expressing hopes to receive a holiday on the beach as a Christmas present this year, it seems clear there’s no persuading Brits away from their love of the summer getaway.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]