The Mullet Is Apparently Making A Comeback As The Hairstyle Of 2021

If this year has taught us anything, it’s that literally anything is possible, even the comeback of the mullet.

In keeping with the rollercoaster ride that 2020 has been, the next year is looking to bring the drama in the form of hair.

Enter, the mullet. First hitting the spotlight back in the 1970s, the hairstyle became synonymous with rock stars like David Bowie, Rod Stewart and Paul McCartney. Though it must be said it hasn’t been seen for quite a few years now.

However, one of Britain’s most sought-after barbers is saying the ‘modern mullet’ will be the hottest haircut in 2021.

Tony Copeland, co-founder of the British Master Barbers Alliance, said: ‘The modern mullet is only going to get ­bigger in 2021. We will see more men up and down the country walking around with this style.’

‘Long hair will be big news in 2021, and hair products to give control to longer styles will explode next year,’ he told The Guardian.

In the celebrity world, the hairdo has already started to make its comeback with model Cara Delevingne and Miley Cyrus debuting the cut.

Posting a picture to her Instagram of her choppy, blonde mullet in January, Miley wrote: ‘New hair, new year, new music’

The haircut, which features a shorter back and sides and a longer section of hair hanging down at the back of the neck, was also rocked by Rihanna during her Savage x Fenty fashion show.

The revival of the trend may have roots in the success of Netflix’s Tiger King documentary earlier this year. One of its key characters, Joe Exotic, sports a bleached mullet.

Since the documentary aired, online searches of the term ‘how to cut a mullet’ increased by 1124%, according to The Guardian. While the cut was also sported by Billy in the hit show Stranger Things.

Suzi Ronson, the hairdresser who gave Bowie his mullet, previously wrote how the haircut came about.

In The Moth: All These Wonders, published 2017, she wrote:

[Bowie] walked over to show me a photo in a magazine. It was of a model for fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto with short, red, spiky hair. He said: ‘Can you do that?’ As I said yes I was thinking: ‘That’s a little weird – it’s a woman’s hairstyle. And how am I going to actually do it?

Will Paskin, the host of The History of the Mullet podcast, told The Guardian that the mullet is still largely rejected by society.

‘The sentiment that the mullet is particularly classless, outmoded, hideous is still the dominant one,’ he said.

He added: ‘Which is exactly what the subcultures who have embraced the mullet – electropunk kids, self-aware rednecks, fashionistas, queer people – like about it; the way it thumbs its nose at mainstream respectability.’