The Naked Philanthropist Kaylen Ward Accused Of Sex Trafficking On Social Media

Naked Philanthropist Kaylen Ward Accused Of Sex Trafficking @nakedphilanthropist/Instagram

Kaylen Ward, who goes by the name of the Naked Philanthropist on social media, has been accused of sex trafficking due to a now-deleted ‘casting call’ tweet.

Ward made headlines around the world after raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for the recent Australian bushfire crisis. But has now come under fire after reportedly posting a tweet inviting women who are interested in sex work to audition for a group called LA Dream Girls.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, she apparently invited between 15 and 20 girls to a mansion to be trained for success on OnlyFans and social media.

After posting the open casting call, Ward was inundated with responses from concerned followers who said it sounded a lot like some sort of human trafficking.

‘Okay absolutely not this sounds like human trafficking 100%,’ one woman replied. ‘You’re a new dancer as far as I know, haven’t been in the game that long and want girls new to the game as well to just blindly trust you to move in to a house with you to take their income? No no,’ another wrote. Others called it ‘highly suspect’, ‘exploitative’ and ‘insanely sketchy/predatory and quite possibly a front for human trafficking’

Another person tweeted:

Hey, let’s stop fucking supporting the ‘naked philanthropist’ who’s probably now working for human traffickers and is obviously good at hiding it. Do not fall for this shit. I took courses on intimate partner violence for my degree and this is a CLASSIC way to reel in girls.

However, Ward quickly responded to the allegations made against her, explaining that she’s actually trying to start a legitimate business.

‘I am not upset that anybody’s asked me questions,’ she explained. ‘I understand that I didn’t provide all the information. There’s a lot that goes into it. I’m actually trying to start a legitimate business. I will have an HR team. I will have like, contracts. I will have actual employees.’

She added:

I understand that I presented my idea way too soon before I was able to present all of the information and logistics, it was just something that I was really excited about doing and wanted to share with you guys.

Ward went on to explain she wants to help emerging sex workers by providing the tools they need to be successful. While little information is known about LA Dream Girls as a company, it’s impossible to know whether the business will come to fruition. On the other hand, it does hint at the growing popularity of sites such as OnlyFans, suggesting such ‘sex work’ is becoming more socially acceptable.