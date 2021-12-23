The OG Beach Photoshoot Photobomber Is Now Owning TikTok
Having already taken Instagram by storm, the original beach photoshoot photobomber is now continuing to dominate over on TikTok.
Back in 2019, an Australian model went viral after a hilariously oblivious beachgoer photobombed her Bondi Beach bikini shoot.
Sydney-based Kristina Mendonca had been posing at the edge of the ocean in a red bikini when a very happy looking man in a skimpy pair of Speedos strolled by in the background, beaming from ear-to-ear.
The subsequent clip proved to be a viral hit at the time, clocking up countless views and plenty of admiration for the unnamed smiling man.
Speaking with Yahoo! Lifestyle at the time, Mendonca said: ‘I just hope that people don’t hate and know that this video was posted for the simple fact that this beautiful, sweet man had no idea he was photobombing a photo shoot and he looked like he was having the best day ever.’
She added:
This (video) is such a typical behind the scenes shot that not many people get to see. Usually the photographer will edit people out of the background but I like to show everyone on my Instagram what things are really like.
Instagram is flooded with so many of the ‘perfect shots’, I say show more of the behind the scenes moments and real photos!
At the beginning of December, ‘travel lover’ Gerr Morales uploaded the clip to TikTok, and it has since proven to be just as popular.
Check it out below:
The vid has racked up 1.6 million likes in less than a month, with affection for the OG beach photoshoot photobomber proving to be just as strong as ever.
One commenter described the photobomber as being the ‘happiest man I’ve ever seen’, while another declared he had ‘stolen the show’.
Others jokingly urged Mendonca to move out of the way so that they could get a better look at the ‘main character’, with one person applauding, ‘he’s just out here having a great time like you should be’. Absolutely.
