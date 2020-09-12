The Pope Says Having Sex And Eating Good Food Is ‘Simply Divine’
The pope says having sex and eating good food is ‘simply divine’, and I’m sure many people would agree.
The two topics were discussed between Pope Francis and Italian writer Carlo Petrini in a series of interviews. Petrini is behind the ‘slow food’ movement which is against fast food and encourages people to eat food that’s produced in a ‘clean way’.
In the discussions with Petrini, the pope also criticises the Catholic Church’s ‘overzealous morality’.
He says:
Pleasure arrives directly from God. It is neither Catholic, nor Christian, nor anything else. It is simply divine.
The church has condemned inhuman, brutish, vulgar pleasure, but has on the other hand always accepted human, simple, moral pleasure. The pleasure of eating is there to keep you healthy by eating, just like sexual pleasure is there to make love more beautiful and guarantee the perpetuation of the species. […] The pleasure of eating and sexual pleasure [comes] from God.
Pope Francis then refers to 1987 film Babette’s Feast – a movie about sister Martine and Phillippa who grow to spinsterhood under the wrathful eye of their strict pastor father until Babette comes into their lives as the family’s cook. Babette then introduces the family to the world of fine foods and wines, something they previously adjured to.
In Amoris Laetitia, his 2016 apostolic exhortation, Pope Francis wrote:
The most intense joys in life arise when we are able to elicit joy in others, as a foretaste of heaven. We can think of the lovely scene in the film Babette’s Feast, when the generous cook receives a grateful hug and praise: ‘Ah, how you will delight the angels!’
It is a joy and a great consolation to bring delight to others, to see them enjoying themselves. This joy, the fruit of fraternal love, is not that of the vain and self-centred, but of lovers who delight in the good of those whom they love, who give freely to them and thus bear good fruit.
With Pope Francis having spent years of his life in Italy – a country known for its fantastic food and drink – it was inevitable he’d fall in love with cuisine, and encourage others to do so too.
Catholic commentator and writer Peter Williams said to Newsweek that Pope Francis is ‘unusual as popes go’.
Williams continued:
If his [Pope Francis’] words sound odd, it’s probably because he likes to talk in a very down-to-earth manner. I don’t think it’s unusual for a pope to say what he specifically said though. In calling the enjoyment of food and sex ‘divine’, the Holy Father is rightly pointing out that pleasure comes from God.
Go forth and eat good food and have good sex, my friends.
