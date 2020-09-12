The Pope Says Having Sex And Eating Good Food Is ‘Simply Divine’

Pleasure arrives directly from God. It is neither Catholic, nor Christian, nor anything else. It is simply divine.

The church has condemned inhuman, brutish, vulgar pleasure, but has on the other hand always accepted human, simple, moral pleasure. The pleasure of eating is there to keep you healthy by eating, just like sexual pleasure is there to make love more beautiful and guarantee the perpetuation of the species. […] The pleasure of eating and sexual pleasure [comes] from God.