The Queen Has Been Told To Stop Drinking

by : Emily Brown on : 16 Oct 2021 09:40
The Queen Has Been Told To Stop Drinking

Queen Elizabeth II has been advised to stop drinking alcohol at the age of 95 to ensure she is as healthy as possible for her upcoming events. 

There are many of us out there who can’t wait to sit down and relax with a glass of wine or a beer at the end of a long day, and that’s without having to spend our time heading up the country.

With that in mind, it’s totally understandable that the Queen would enjoy a drink – in her case, a dry martini – during the evening, and at the age of 95 it seems the habit hasn’t done much damage so far.

Martini (Pexels)Pexels

Alcohol is known for bringing health risks, though, so doctors have reportedly advised the Queen to give up alcohol except when celebrating special occasions.

The reports come from two sources close to the monarch who shared the news with Vanity Fair, explaining the advice came ahead of the Queen’s busy autumn schedule and her Platinum Jubilee celebrations next June.

One family friend explained: ‘The Queen has been told to give up her evening drink which is usually a martini. It’s not really a big deal for her, she is not a big drinker but it seems a trifle unfair that at this stage in her life she’s having to give up one of very few pleasures.’

Sharing her favourite drink with Prince Charles, Her Majesty is said to enjoy a dry martini most evenings, as well as a glass of sweet wine at dinner. According to her late cousin Margaret Rhodes, she has also been known to drink a glass of champagne before bed.

Queen Elizabeth II (Alamy)Alamy

Though a martini might be her favourite, the Queen is reportedly also a fan of Dubonnet and gin, which was the Queen Mother’s favourite drink. Sparkling wine is produced from the Queen’s vines at Windsor Great Park, and last year Buckingham Palace even released its own brand of gin.

Following the advice of doctors, however, the Queen will now swap the alcohol for water and soft drinks, with a second source saying: ‘The alcohol has gone, her doctors want to make sure she is as fit and healthy as possible.’

The Queen is set to divide her time between Windsor and Buckingham Palace as she carries out her busy schedule until Christmas, before enjoying her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June with a four-day Bank Holiday, a pageant with 5,000 performers on The Mall in London, a live concert at Buckingham Palace and the Derby at Epsom Downs.

The Queen, who will be 96 at the time of the celebrations, is also expected to travel around the UK to mark the occasion.

Emily Brown

