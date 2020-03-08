The Queen Is On The Hunt For A New Cleaner At Windsor Castle

The Queen PA

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch, is on the look out for a new cleaner at Windsor Castle, her magnificent 13 acre Berkshire estate.

Now, this sort of role will of course need far more than a bit of elbow grease and shake-and-vac. The successful applicant will be responsible for the upkeep, cleaning and care for a wide variety of grand interiors and items; ensuring this historic location is kept to a sparkling standard.

The ideal candidate will have prior experience in either housekeeping or hospitality, and will possess a keen eye for detail. They will need to be relied upon to deliver the sort of high standards expected within an architecturally stunning royal residence.

As per the job description on The Royal Household website, the chosen applicant will be ‘highly efficient and proactive’ and will have good time management skills:

You’re able to prioritise and manage a busy daily workload. And with a positive and flexible approach to work, you’re happy to get involved in a range of duties, supporting the wider team. Above all, you will be eager to learn and develop your skills. This is your opportunity to use your enthusiasm and passion to deliver the exceptional.

Reporting to the Master of the Household’s Office, the selected cleaner can expect to earn a starting salary between £9,700 and £14,500, which includes a 15% employer contribution pension scheme and 33 days holiday (inclusive of Bank Holidays).

If successful, you will work either 20 or 30 hours per week, with shifts usually allotted between the hours of 7am to 12pm.

There will reportedly be room for training and development; allowing your skills to flourish within the most regal environment imaginable. The top job in the Royal Household, however, is unlikely to be up for grabs any time soon.

According to the job description:

It’s the collaboration and the community spirit. And it’s helping to deliver extraordinary service in incredible surroundings. This is what makes working for the Royal Household so different.

Windsor Castle is known to be the oldest and largest occupied castle on the planet, as per the Royal Collection Trust, representing over 900 years of British history.

Originally founded by William the Conqueror back in the 11th century, Windsor Castle has since been called home by no fewer than 39 monarchs. Nowadays, it is the place where Queen Elizabeth II spends the majority of her private weekends.

Vacancies close just before midnight on March 8, so you’re best polishing off your CV – and your tiara – sharpish to be in with a chance.