The Queen Once Hopped Into A Bush To Hide From Buckingham Palace Guest

Have you ever seen someone coming towards you and been filled with a sense of dread at the thought of having to talk to them? If so, Queen Elizabeth has a good solution – hide in a bush.

I’m sure we’ve all been guilty of trying to avoid talking to someone at one point or another, whether it’s because you’re simply just not in the mood to make small talk or because the person in question is downright painful.

There are a few good methods to get out of the situation, such as purposefully crossing the street and pretending you never saw them, jumping into a nearby shop or pretending you’re on the phone and just too busy to stop.



It’s not always easy to find an escape route, though, especially if the person is in your home.

Queen Elizabeth found herself in this exact situation back in 1978, when Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu and his wife made a visit to Buckingham Palace during a four-day trip to London.

Ceaușescu was deemed a controversial figure, and his visit marked the first time a communist head of state had made a state visit to the UK.



In a new ITV documentary, titled Inside the Crown: Secrets of the Royals, journalist Robert Hardman explained the trip wasn’t approved of by the public or press, who ‘started to question the foreign secretary’ and ask: ‘Why are we inviting this monster to come to Britain?’

Despite the public opinion, Ceaușescu came to the UK and was greeted by the Queen and Prince Philip at London’s Victoria train station. Queen Elizabeth is said to have remained courteous and followed royal protocol while interacting with the dictator, but Foreign Secretary Lord David Owen admitted Ceaușescu was ‘too much for her.’



It seems Liz wanted to avoid talking to the dictator unless it was absolutely necessary, but she nearly found herself trapped at one point when she took her corgis out for a walk in the palace gardens and spotted Ceaușescu and his wife coming the other way.

According to Hardman, the Queen just ‘couldn’t face talking to him’, so she frantically looked for a place to hide. As she was outside, the best option seemed to be a bush.

Hardman explained:

So [for] the first and only time in her life, she actually hid in a bush in the palace gardens to avoid her guests.



Lord Owen added:

The Queen puts up with many different people, but… [s]he made it quite plain she didn’t like that visit!

It’s unclear how long the queen remained hidden, or if Ceaușescu ever caught on to the fact she was avoiding him, but I like to imagine she stealthily emerged once the coast was clear and the dictator was none the wiser.

Hopefully her other guests have proved at least slightly more bearable!

You can watch Inside the Crown: Secrets of the Royals on the ITV Hub.