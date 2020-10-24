The Queen's Staff Will Spend 40 Hours Tonight Changing Her 1,000 Clocks PA Images

While many Brits look forward to the clocks going back to gain an extra hour in bed, the Queen’s staff will probably dread it due to the amount of clocks they’ll have to change.

Queen Elizabeth II boasts an eye-watering 1,000 clocks across her homes in Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace and the Palace of Holyroodhouse – all of which need changing as part of the UK’s autumnal daylight-saving time.

They’re not all wrist watches and grand father clocks either; seven of the Queen’s 1,000 clocks are large tower clocks, so won’t be particularly easy to change.

PA Images

As I’m sure you can imagine, this is quite a time consuming job and supposedly takes the Queen’s staff around 40 hours to do, according to Indy100. While you’d expect it to be all clockhands on deck, it’s thought that only one person per home is responsible for changing them all.

Fjodor van den Broek, one of the Queen’s staff, spoke to the BBC about the 400 clocks he will have to change at the Windsor Castle estate.

He explained, ‘It’s just myself [at Windsor Castle], and I have one colleague at Buckingham Palace who changes all the clocks there. For some clocks there is an extra time difference to take into account.’

PA Images

Fjodor continued, ‘People are still amazed that at Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace there is a small time zone in the kitchens, where the clocks are always five minutes fast. This is so that the food arrives on time… it’s a constant reminder that this is important.’

Will they get it done in 40 hours? Only time will tell.

