The Reason Why Your Parents May Be To Blame For Your Bad Hangovers

Warner Bros./@wes.tm/TikTok

We inherit a lot of things from our parents, from looks to personality traits, but there’s one frustrating predisposition that you might not have realised is also linked to your genes.

At some point or another you’ve probably looked at your mate and wondered why the morning after a big night out seems to go differently for them than it does for you.

Whether you’re bedbound for the day and they’re out for a bright and early brunch, or it’s you that’s off to a yoga class while they’re knocking back beroccas and watching Cash In The Attic, no two hangovers are the same.

As it turns out, that’s all thanks to – or maybe no thanks to – your parents. As TikToker @wes.tm recently imparted as part of his Daily Dose of Knowledge series, your propensity for hangovers is determined by genetics, meaning some people are literally born to suffer badly following a night on the beers, while others will wake up the next morning fresh as a daisy.

According to Wes, bad hangovers are the result of a genetic mutation that ‘slows down your body’s ability to process alcohol’s toxic byproduct,’ leaving you feeling the remedial effects of alcohol for longer.

And for anyone who suffers from heat flush after drinking – that’s also down to your parents, with the condition resulting from a genetic mutation that inhibits the enzyme responsible for breaking down alcohol.

As well as your reaction to alcohol, other things inherited from your parents include your ability to lose and gain weight, your moods, and your memory.

