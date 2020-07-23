The Satanic Temple Is Offering A Devil's Advocate Scholarship Shutterstock/20th Century Fox

They say it’s better the devil you know, and that could be true in the case of The Satanic Temple, which wants to help school graduates pursue higher education.

The organisation that is known for wanting to separate religion and public affairs is offering a Devil’s Advocate Scholarship to two lucky 2020 graduates, who will receive $500 in scholarship money.

Any graduates who fancy their chances at grabbing the cash should submit a creative response in the form of an essay, poem, piece of art or a film answering one of the following questions.

The Satanic Temple Is Offering A Devil's Advocate Scholarship The Satanic Temple

One question asks for a description of a teacher who ‘crushed your spirit, undermined your self-confidence, and made you hate every minute you were forced to be in school’, while the other asks students to promote the temple’s tenets and mission.

Applications for the Devil’s Advocate Scholarship are already open, and the organisation has already received more than 50 applications.

Co-founder of The Satanic Temple, Malcolm Jarry, told CNN that he got the idea when a student wrote in asking for a letter of recommendation for a religious scholarship that was being offered at her school.

20th Century Fox

He told the news outlet:

I was disappointed that she did not receive the scholarship and saw that moment as an opportunity to offer our own scholarship that reflects our values. In addition to promoting our values by honouring those who engage in pro-social rugged individualism, the scholarship allows students a rare opportunity to be critical of an institution that only rewards sycophantic adulation.

The Satanic Temple is based in Salem, Massachusetts and says its aim is to ‘to encourage benevolence and empathy among all people.’ They use Satanic imagery to promote social justice and egalitarianism – the idea that everyone is equal and deserves equal rights and opportunities.

According to Jarry, while the temple believes in ‘pursuit of knowledge’, it believes people confuse schooling and learning.

The Satanic Temple Is Offering A Devil's Advocate Scholarship Pixabay

‘Students are often expected to praise their schools in spite of the fact that many students endure unconscionable abuse at the hands of faculty, administration, and their peers’, he explained.

‘It is common to hear a successful person talk about a teacher who inspired them, but they never acknowledge that after 13 years of schooling they were quite fortunate if they came across just one.’

The scholarship remains open until August 31 and the winners will be announced on September 15.