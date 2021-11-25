unilad
Advert

The Wholesome Way Astronauts Celebrate Thanksgiving In Space

by : Julia Banim on : 25 Nov 2021 18:43
The Wholesome Way Astronauts Celebrate Thanksgiving In SpaceIrina Dmitrienko/NASA/Alamy

Every year, Americans up and down the country gather together with loved ones to celebrate Thanksgiving.

And it would appear that a small hurdle such as being aboard the International Space Station (ISS) won’t stop Americans from sitting down to their turkey dinners.

Advert

Wholesome footage taken aboard the ISS shows astronauts expressing what they’re thankful for, as is tradition, all while floating around in space.

You can check it out for yourself below:

Loading…

The crew includes NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, Vande Hei and Kayla Barron, Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anton Shkaplerov, and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer.

Advert

Vande Hei said:

I’m just going to do whatever I can to show how thankful I am for my crewmates. It’s wonderful having all these folks up here, and we haven’t been up here together that long, but wow. It sure has been wonderful already.

Barron remarked that ‘For me, Thanksgiving has always been about spending time with people I love the most’, and revealed that they had invited their Russian colleagues to join them in their celebrations.

Thanksgiving aboard International Space Station (ISS) (NASA)NASA
Advert

Despite being away from their family dinner tables, the astronauts dined on a delicious-sounding array of Thanksgiving treats, including crab bisque, potatoes au gratin, candied yams, cherry blueberry cobbler and – of course – roast turkey.

Thankfully, it doesn’t look as if there will be too many arguments over who makes what, with most of the food being easy to prepare or simply reheat.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

People Urged To Alter Language When Describing English Channel Drowning Victims
News

People Urged To Alter Language When Describing English Channel Drowning Victims

Santa Gets A Boyfriend In Emotional New Christmas Advert
News

Santa Gets A Boyfriend In Emotional New Christmas Advert

Legendary Video Board Game Atmosfear Is Returning From The Dead After Smashing Its Kickstarter Target
Gaming

Legendary Video Board Game Atmosfear Is Returning From The Dead After Smashing Its Kickstarter Target

‘Deadliest Ever’ Migrant Channel Crossing Leaves At Least 27 Dead
News

‘Deadliest Ever’ Migrant Channel Crossing Leaves At Least 27 Dead

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Life, Astronauts, Space, Thanksgiving

Credits

NASA Johnson/YouTube

  1. NASA Johnson/YouTube

    Thanksgiving Message from the International Space Station

 