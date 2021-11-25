The Wholesome Way Astronauts Celebrate Thanksgiving In Space

Irina Dmitrienko/NASA/Alamy

Every year, Americans up and down the country gather together with loved ones to celebrate Thanksgiving.

And it would appear that a small hurdle such as being aboard the International Space Station (ISS) won’t stop Americans from sitting down to their turkey dinners.

Advert 10

Wholesome footage taken aboard the ISS shows astronauts expressing what they’re thankful for, as is tradition, all while floating around in space.

You can check it out for yourself below:

Loading…

The crew includes NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, Vande Hei and Kayla Barron, Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anton Shkaplerov, and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer.

Advert 10

Vande Hei said:

I’m just going to do whatever I can to show how thankful I am for my crewmates. It’s wonderful having all these folks up here, and we haven’t been up here together that long, but wow. It sure has been wonderful already.

Barron remarked that ‘For me, Thanksgiving has always been about spending time with people I love the most’, and revealed that they had invited their Russian colleagues to join them in their celebrations.

NASA

Advert 10

Despite being away from their family dinner tables, the astronauts dined on a delicious-sounding array of Thanksgiving treats, including crab bisque, potatoes au gratin, candied yams, cherry blueberry cobbler and – of course – roast turkey.

Thankfully, it doesn’t look as if there will be too many arguments over who makes what, with most of the food being easy to prepare or simply reheat.