Theatre Accidentally Orders 400 Frankfurters Instead Of Wigs For Rocky Horror Performance

Tesco/20th Century Fox

Fans of The Rocky Horror Show know it doesn’t usually feature all-singing, all-dancing hot dogs, but audiences in Kent might have to prepare for such a show after a mix-up left the theatre with more than 400 sausages.

Following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions, theatres across the country are now opening their doors and welcoming back fans of musicals, plays and productions for long-awaited performances.

The Orchard Theatre in Dartford is among those still making preparations following lockdowns, though it is set to reopen later this month with The Rocky Horror Show starring Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba.

@theorchardtheatre/TikTok

With just two weeks until opening night, a video posted on the theatre’s TikTok page showed the staff putting up shelves, stocking the bar and unpacking the merchandise.

Fans looking to take home a piece of The Rocky Horror Show can visit the theatre’s merchandise section and treat themselves to products including programmes, badges and T-shirts, as well as a black, curly wig of the kind sported by the character Frank-N-Furter.

Unfortunately, when it came time for the staff to unpack the wigs, they were met with an unexpected sight in the form of 52 cans of frankfurter hot dogs.

Check out what happened below:

In a follow-up video, one member of staff explained the supplier who sent the wigs also provides the theatre’s party food and supplies. Speculating there may have been a typo or ‘some miscommunication’, the worker explained they’d ended up with the Frankfurters and did not know what to do with them.

After sharing the videos on TikTok and taking the advice of viewers, staff have decided to donate all of the tins to food banks in Dartford.

According to Kent Online, theatre director Lorna Stawson said: ‘At first, we really had no idea what to do with 416 frankfurters. Once we saw suggestions about donating to local food banks, we instantly recognised that there is still a need for donations to food banks, families in the community are still struggling.’

The footage of what the theatre has dubbed ‘Frank-N-gate’ has been viewed hundreds of times on TikTok, so while it proved to be an unfortunate situation for staff, at least it provided some entertainment for internet users and had the positive outcome in the form of the food bank donation.