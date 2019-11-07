Thieves Steal £1 Million Worth Of Sex Toys From Lorry Parked In Lay-By

PA/SWNS

If you were going to steal one million pounds worth of stuff, your first thought probably wouldn’t be a load of sex toys.

Jewellery, sure. Designer clothes, maybe. But sex toys? Not that I’m advocating theft or crime in any way here at all by the way, I’m just struggling to understand who would concoct such a plan in the first place.

But concoct they did, because police are currently searching for thieves who did exactly that – with £1 million worth of adult goods going missing from a lorry parked in a lay-by.

SWNS

The sex toys were stolen from the vehicle as it was parked overnight on the A43 near Broughton, Northamptonshire, on September 18.

Police investigating the saucy crime believe the theft took place sometime between 1am and 6:30am, with those responsible breaking into the trailer and swiping all of its imported stock in the middle of the night.

The lorry had been travelling from Felixstowe in Suffolk to deliver its load to Rocks Off Ltd, which is based at the aptly named Satisfaction House in Kettering.

SWNS

Rocks Off Ltd boasts being the ‘number one European supplier for own brand and branded products’, and stocks couple’s toys, vibrators, love eggs/balls, intimate massagers, and more.

As per their website:

Rocks-Off is the number one European supplier for own brand and branded products with the worldwide number one best seller being the RO-80mm bullet – with over 6 million sold to date. Our products are produced with body safe materials, meet the highest level of conformity and unless otherwise stated, are tested 100 per cent water proof and are fully submersible. Each product comes with a unique registration number giving both suppliers and customers a full non quibble product satisfaction guarantee.

SWNS

Northamptonshire Police today (November 7) launched an appeal to track down the stolen goods, with a spokesperson stating: ‘[The incident] involved a lorry travelling from Felixstowe to Kettering in order to deliver its load to Rocks Off Ltd, a business based in Cunliffe Drive.’

A police Facebook post about the incident has been widely shared, with one user suggesting the thieves were ‘already in handcuffs’. Another witty individual suggested there would be a lot of ‘frustrated’ customers after the company failed to ‘deliver their load’.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 19000497826. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]