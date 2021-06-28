This 60-Year-Old Has The Most Insane Martial Arts Skills

thewayofchi/Instagram

A 60-year-old martial arts master has been sharing his skills with the world in a series of TikTok and Instagram videos.

Chang Xing Liang is a Wushu champion – Wushu being the romanised version of the Chinese word for martial arts – and a former captain of the Beijing Wushu team, and has competed at several national championships. Although he no longer competes, he has taken to practising his skills on TikTok and Instagram.

Advert 10

To keep himself up to scratch, he even incorporates Wushu techniques into everyday tasks such as cleaning and gardening, using everything from a broomstick to a garden hose as part of his routine.

Loading…

Chang recently went viral in China after participating in a social media challenge that saw martial artists create their own short fight scene montages using their skills. With the help of his kids, he filmed his own short showing him sparring with himself in a cleverly edited routine.

Wushu is perhaps most famously practised by icons like Jet Li and Donnie Yen. There are dozens of various styles, many of which have been being practised in China for centuries. In recent decades, it’s become a global phenomenan, with several non-Chinese martial artists also competing in Wushu competitions.

Advert 10

Chang himself has taken his Wushu style – Xing Yi Quan – worldwide, posting photos from locations all over the globe of himself in his trademark pose on Instagram.