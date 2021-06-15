This Houseplant Is More Expensive Than A Small Plane

Trade Me/PA Images

Many of us became dedicated plant parents during lockdown, but one enthusiast has taken things to new levels, after forking out more than $19,000 for a rare houseplant.

According to New Zealand plant trading site Trade Me, a Monstera (or swiss cheese plant) lookalike known as a Rhaphidophora Tetrasperma sold for $27,000 NZD ($19,200 USD), making it the most expensive plant ever sold on the site.

To put things in perspective, for that money you could buy a Honda Civic, or even your very own twin-seater plane, all while still having a couple of grand to spare.

Before amateur botanists go listing their own potted plants on eBay in the hopes of cashing in big, the plant in question is considered extremely rare, in part due to the white variegation on its leaves. The seller noted the successful bidder would be taking possession of ‘eight leaves with the ninth just about to uncurl.’

While most people wouldn’t be able to tell the rare plant from the type of thing you can buy in any local garden centre, the listing was the subject of a furious bidding war on Trade Me, with more than 240 bids put in for the plant. In addition, CNN reports that more than 102,000 users had viewed the listing, with 1,600 placing it on their watchlist.

For anyone who missed out, not to worry. Regular bog-standard Monstera plants retail for as low as $20, and if the white variegation is what you’re after, cans of spray paint are pretty cheap, too.