This Winery Will Pay You $10,000 A Month To Work And Live Rent-Free In California

by : Cameron Frew on : 22 Mar 2021 10:44
If you like tuning out from the madness with a glass of wine, you could be the right person for this job: $10,000 a month, free rent, and it’s based in California.

It’s not always appropriate to guzzle wine during the day – regardless of how heavy your Monday is feeling. But what if there was an opportunity to drink plenty of it, and be paid a handsome salary?

Thanks to the folks over at the Murphy-Goode Winery, there’s a job opening for one lucky wine-lover. Test your might.

For the lucky candidate who ‘takes life one sip at a time’, you’ll join the team in Sonoma County ‘in the idyllic town of Healdsburg’ for one year where you’ll learn all about the wine business, whether it’s the complexities in making it or distribution. You’ll also get 30 cases of booze. The winery has dubbed it the ‘dream job’.

The winery’s website explains, ‘We have a job that will instantaneously catapult you into the wine stratosphere. Have you always wanted to live in breathtaking Sonoma Wine Country… with a $10,000 per month salary, and rent-free for a year? Looking for a change in your career and to pursue your passion? Do words like Cabernet, Rosé, and Chardonnay just roll off your tongue?’

As for what the job actually entails, you’ll be tasked with a wide array of responsibilities and chances to learn. You’ll be able to ‘acquire strong knowledge of vineyards, winery operations, and wine in general’ and shadow winemaker Dave Ready Jr., the son of one of the company’s founders, during harvest and assist in winery operations.

In addition to exploring wine country, learning about the ‘growing and dynamic world of e-commerce’ and developing strong relationships, you’ll also help to promote the winery, as well as providing hospitality to trade and consumers, among other duties. ‘The sky is your limit,’ the website notes.

In order to apply, you have to send in a video explaining to the winery why you’re a ‘really Goode candidate’ for the position. From here applications will be evaluated on ‘role value, creativity, and design, applicable experience and skill set’.

Of course, if you’re interested in the job, it’s incredibly important you love wine. However, there are a few conditions: you must be over the age of 21; be a legal resident of the US; and be authorised to work in the US.

If you fit that criteria, you have until June 30 to apply, with the job said to begin sometime in September.

