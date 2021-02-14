This Zoo Will Name A Cockroach Or Rat After Your Ex For Valentine’s Day

brentbristolsr/Flickr/Pixabay

If you’re not feeling so romantic this Valentine’s Day, we’ve got the perfect solution for you.

Along with watching Bridget Jones and eating your body weight in chocolate, you can name a cockroach or rat after your ex and have it devoured by an animal. Brutal or brilliant? I’ll let you decide.

As part of San Antonio Zoo’s annual ‘Cry Me A Cockroach’ event, you can donate $5 to have one of the insects named after your ex and fed to one of the zoo’s residents.

First introduced in 2019, the zoo has now widened the scope and is giving people the option to name a pre-frozen rat after their ex as well, which will be fed to a variety of birds, reptiles and mammals for $25.

sanantoniozoo/Instagram

The Texas-based zoo even introduced a herbivore option for its veggie residents.

According to Insider, the most popular name this year to be submitted for cockroaches is Donald – I wonder who they’re referring to – and the most popular name for its herbivore option was Rodney.

More than 5,000 people from across the globe have donated to have a rat or cockroach named after their ex.

Discussing the zoo’s annual Valentine’s event, President & CEO Tim Morrow said:

Cry Me a Cockroach gives guests not only the opportunity to forget someone who may have wronged them but also a direct link to the care of our animals. These feeder insects and humanely pre-frozen rodents are already a part of our animals’ typical diets. Although small, they really are the unsung heroes of the food chain.

The money raised from Cry Me A Cockroach will go towards a new and improved jaguar habitat and an overhead trail system at the zoo. The trail system will cover a whopping 56 acres and will home more than 3,500 animals from 750 different species.

In one video shared on the zoo’s Facebook page, its Komodo Dragons were filmed completely devouring some rats.

The ranger in the clip explains how important people’s donations from the Cry Me A Cockroach event are for the zoo. He said, ‘Thanks again for everyone who supported this promotion with us. It’s been fun, it’s been nutritious for my dragons and for everyone else that was at the receiving end of your generosity.’

He continued, ‘We’re a private, nonprofit [organisation], so proceeds like this can really go a long way in helping us achieve our mission of securing a future for all of our wildlife.’

Meanwhile, I’ll be sat here blaring out Little Mix’s Shout Out To My Ex.