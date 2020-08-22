Thousands Of 'Jesus 2020' Signs Appear Across US Ahead Of Election Jesus 2020/Facebook

With the US presidential election just months away, thousands of residents have started showing support for the leader of their choice: Jesus.

To be clear, the son of God hasn’t officially launched a campaign to become the next leader of the United States, but many Americans are holding out hope that he will take charge regardless.

Current president Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden are the frontrunners for the November election, and despite the controversy surrounding so many of Trump’s actions, recent polls show the two candidates neck and neck in the race.

Trump Predicts Pandemic Will 'Get Worse Before It Gets Better' PA Images

Knowing the fate of the country lies in the hands of the new leader, many religious US residents have started promoting Jesus, with more than 5,000 ‘Jesus 2020’ signs shipped out to houses in California, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and other states from a campaign that began at Sampey Memorial Baptist Church in Ramer, Alabama.

Joyce Hubbard, one of the Jesus 2020 co-organisers, said the son of God was the ‘only one [Americans] can count on’.

Speaking to Fox News, she commented:

People need Jesus with everything that’s going on… He’s the one that keeps his promises. He’s already the winner. If everyone would just focus on Jesus right now, everything would just fall into place and we wouldn’t have the problems we have. He’s the only way.

The JESUS 2020 campaign has been so blessed and we have experienced God working through us to accomplish His perfect plan. These signs are tools being used for conversations about Jesus! Posted by JESUS 2020 on Thursday, August 20, 2020

I should stress again here that while people have every right to support Jesus, he is not in the race, and the campaign shouldn’t prevent people from voting for an official candidate in the upcoming election.

Joyce and her friend Martha Sikes came up with the idea for the signs at their small church with the intention of sparking hope for people at what is a troublesome time for society.

Since the inception of the ‘Jesus 2020’ campaign, people from all over the country have been ordering the signs, which are printed at Wells Printing in Montgomery.

It’s truly amazing how God is using this ministry to reach so many people!! Posted by JESUS 2020 on Monday, August 17, 2020

Joyce commented:

We don’t have to be some megachurch. All it takes is a spark and we want to set fires everywhere. We want Jesus’s name out there. It’s been awesome! It’s uplifted people so much. People are just looking for something to cling onto. Not the signs itself, but just Jesus. I mean that’s what we need.

Hopefully the campaign will continue to give hope to those looking for it, though when voting day rolls around the supporters must remember to vote for an actual candidate – preferably someone who hasn’t already spent the last four years proving that he’s not fit for the job.