unilad
Advert

‘Tic-Tac’ UFO Filmed By US Navy Spotted Over England

by : Hannah Smith on : 20 Jun 2021 17:18
US Department of Defense

An object resembling the ‘Tic-Tac’ UFOs first spotted by the US Navy more than 15 years ago has been sighted over England.

Lucy Jane Castle, from Leicestershire, says she saw the cylindrical object hovering in the sky before disappearing ‘in the blink of an eye.’

Advert

Castle was able to get a snap of the supposed UFO, which she then posted on a Facebook group of UK-based UFO Hunters.

'Tic Tac' UFO posted on UK UFO Sightings group (Lucy Jane Castle/Facebook) Lucy Jane Castle/Facebook

‘It was hovering for a while and within a blink of an eye it had gone’ she wrote on the page, adding ‘never seen anything like this before in that shape. Quickly took a picture while it was very still and within a blink of an eye it disappeared.’

Fellow UFO enthusiasts soon pointed out the object shared a resemblance with the infamous ‘Tic-Tac’ UFOs first caught on camera by crew aboard the USS Nimitz in 2004, which one former Navy pilot commander described as like a ‘white Tic Tac, about the same size as a Hornet [aircraft], 40 feet long with no wings… just hanging close to the water.’

Advert

Other page members posted similar objects they’d spotted in the skies over the UK, Daily Star reports, with one member speculating that ‘sightings have increased massively,’ adding, ‘Either we’re being visited or someone has some new tech.’

UAP sighting spotted by US Navy (US Department of Defense)US Department of Defense

Not everyone was convinced, however, with one member suggesting that Castle had in fact just captured a picture of a regular airplane, with the quality of the image too poor to make out the wings and the tail.

The apparent sighting comes just days before the US Department of Defense is set to release a report detailing their sightings of UFOs, referred to by the Pentagon as Unexplained Aerial Phenomena. The report is expected to draw no conclusions as to the possible origins of the objects, but is expected to officially confirm they are not US military technology.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

The Big Short’s Michael Burry Has Serious Warning For Crypto Investors
Technology

The Big Short’s Michael Burry Has Serious Warning For Crypto Investors

Wild Brown Bear Enters Military Camp And Wounds Four Before Being Shot
News

Wild Brown Bear Enters Military Camp And Wounds Four Before Being Shot

Man Forced To Spend 24 Hours Inside A Waffle House After Losing Fantasy Football League
Sport

Man Forced To Spend 24 Hours Inside A Waffle House After Losing Fantasy Football League

McDonald’s Employee Quits, Leaving ‘I Hate This Job’ Drive-Thru Sign
Life

McDonald’s Employee Quits, Leaving ‘I Hate This Job’ Drive-Thru Sign

Hannah Smith

Hannah Smith is a London-based journalist at UNILAD. After studying History at UCL she worked for print publications on both sides of the pond, including spells at Harper's Magazine and The Times, before graduating with an MA in Newspaper Journalism from City, University of London.

Topics: Life, Alien, Now, UFOs, us navy

Credits

Daily Star

  1. Daily Star

    Infamous 'tic-tac' UFO investigated by Pentagon now seen over UK by baffled Brits

 