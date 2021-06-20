‘Tic-Tac’ UFO Filmed By US Navy Spotted Over England

US Department of Defense

An object resembling the ‘Tic-Tac’ UFOs first spotted by the US Navy more than 15 years ago has been sighted over England.

Lucy Jane Castle, from Leicestershire, says she saw the cylindrical object hovering in the sky before disappearing ‘in the blink of an eye.’

Castle was able to get a snap of the supposed UFO, which she then posted on a Facebook group of UK-based UFO Hunters.

Lucy Jane Castle/Facebook

‘It was hovering for a while and within a blink of an eye it had gone’ she wrote on the page, adding ‘never seen anything like this before in that shape. Quickly took a picture while it was very still and within a blink of an eye it disappeared.’

Fellow UFO enthusiasts soon pointed out the object shared a resemblance with the infamous ‘Tic-Tac’ UFOs first caught on camera by crew aboard the USS Nimitz in 2004, which one former Navy pilot commander described as like a ‘white Tic Tac, about the same size as a Hornet [aircraft], 40 feet long with no wings… just hanging close to the water.’

Other page members posted similar objects they’d spotted in the skies over the UK, Daily Star reports, with one member speculating that ‘sightings have increased massively,’ adding, ‘Either we’re being visited or someone has some new tech.’

US Department of Defense

Not everyone was convinced, however, with one member suggesting that Castle had in fact just captured a picture of a regular airplane, with the quality of the image too poor to make out the wings and the tail.

The apparent sighting comes just days before the US Department of Defense is set to release a report detailing their sightings of UFOs, referred to by the Pentagon as Unexplained Aerial Phenomena. The report is expected to draw no conclusions as to the possible origins of the objects, but is expected to officially confirm they are not US military technology.

