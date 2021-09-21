Ticket Company Has Incredible Response To Shockingly Explicit Complaint

Alamy

A ticket company has given an incredible response after a disgruntled Ant and Dec fan made a shockingly explicit complaint, followed by a poor review.

Taking to Trustpilot, the fan – whose name is Nigel – gave Central Tickets a lowly one-star review, blasting the company as ‘shameful’.

Advert 10

His issue apparently stemmed from having ‘signed up for and paid in advance for the Ant & Dec live stream and signed copy of their book’, only to be told ‘that the book isn’t signed’.

Alamy

In his review, Nigel is clearly ticked off, but doesn’t eff and blind, claiming he had ‘asked for a refund’ and told Central Tickets staff that ‘if Ant and Dec can’t be bothered to sign the book that [sic] I couldn’t be bothered to watch their live stream’.

Nigel then went on to allege that a member of staff had decided to cancel his account ‘as he did not like the tone of my email’, adding ‘yet he had to be obnoxious and always email me back adding extra put downs on me’.

Advert 10

He continued:

Shameful, that’s what this company is, instead of just giving a refund as I requested they have now made me out to be the bad person in all of this. When someone suffers from severe depression and anxiety to be treated like dirt by a member of their staff is unforgivable.

However, Nigel failed to explain what exactly it was about his ‘tone’ that the member of staff had taken such an issue with. This soon became all too clear.

Central Tickets Limited/Trustpilot

Advert 10

In a response to his scathing – but ultimately fairly polite – review, Central Tickets revealed some choice quotes from his emails, in which Nigel had referred to the employee as ‘a sarcastic, arrogant, narrow minded tw*t’ and an ‘idiot member of staff’.

In part of the exchange, Nigel had raged:

NOW F**KING REFUND MY MONEY IMMEDIATELY YOU F**KING WIND UP ANTAGONISTIC JUMPED UP F**KING W*NKER OR I WILL BE TAKING YOU TO TRADE DISCRIPTIONS FOR FALSELY SELLING YOUR PRODUCT IN THE FIRST PLACE. F**KING TW*T REFUND MY F**KING MONEY TODAY YOU C**T.

Team Central confirmed that they had indeed closed Nigel’s account, explaining they ‘have a duty of care to our clients and to our staff, to make sure that our members are people who will follow our rules and be polite and friendly to those we represent’.

Advert 10

Stating that Nigel’s explicit language ‘clearly falls short of this standard’, the ticket company described his conduct as ‘wholly unacceptable’, and remarked that the team ‘stand by our decision to close your account’.

Central Tickets Limited/Trustpilot

The response concludes:

You may feel it is acceptable to abuse people in their place of work, but we do not and if it means accepting 1-star review, then we can live with that. We’ll be in touch in due course to confirm when your refund is being processed and that will conclude our business together.

Advert 10

Overall, the company holds a solid rating of 4.4 or ‘excellent’, suggesting they aren’t too bothered by the odd unfair review.

Hopefully Nigel will have learned his lesson after this spot on dressing down, and will start speaking to customer service representatives with the respect they deserve.