TikTok Dad Explains How Overt Sexualisation Starts The Moment A Girl Is Born

world.shaker/TikTok

A father on TikTok has broken down how over-sexualised women are from the moment they’re born.

Creator Erica (@ericasaysstuff) recently put out a call for dads – or DadTok, as she puts it – to tell everyone about the moment they realised sexism was real, or when they clocked on to how badly women are sexualised. She points out many men don’t fully comprehend this until they have a daughter of their own.

Michael (@world.shaker) responded with a video that’s since racked up nearly three million views.

He explained: ‘It was 100% the clothes… I knew it was going to be bad, but I didn’t know how bad. And then we got a onesie for our daughter that says… sorry, boys, dad says no dating – sized for a newborn. I guess I’m wondering who they thought was going to date our zero-month-old daughter. But all the girls clothes are remarkably annoying for so many reasons.’

He continued: ‘Why does everything have ruffles, why is everything hyper-pink, what does everything have glittery? Why can’t I just find a one-piece bathing suit for my daughter? Why are girl clothes smaller than boy clothes when they’re the same size? Like, I don’t get why boys get normal shorts and my daughter gets shorts with an inseam of negative two.’

Michael added: ‘Like, we legit buy boy pants for our daughter because girl pants are sausage casing leggings. I’m not squeezing a baby back into sausage casing every single diaper change. So, it was 100% girl clothes. Girl clothes are the worst.’

In a follow-up video with specific regards to one-piece bathing suits, he acknowledged a two-piece suit would be easier to change for his daughter – however, with her skin being extra sensitive from burns, one-pieces generally cover more areas of the body so they have more protection.

He also said: ‘Boys clothes seem to be more durable and offer better coverage, while girls clothes tend to emphasise showing their bodies – which is objectively really weird.’

The vast majority of commenters agree with Michael, with one writing: ‘THIS! It’s literally a baby, all they need is comfortable clothes!’ Another wrote: ‘About to be a dad to a girl this coming month and this is 100% the part I’m dreading the most.’

Talking to BuzzFeed after the TikTok went viral, Michael said: ‘Anything about dating or dad protecting his daughter’s virginity goes far beyond the realm of normalcy for me… these toxic mindsets start at a very young age, and have long-ranging and long-lasting impacts on girls’ self-image.’