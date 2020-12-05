TikTok Intruder Has Now Been Arrested By ICE @Hrviverette/TikTok

A man who broke into a woman’s home while recording a TikTok video has been arrested by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Hannah Viverette was recording a video for TikTok last week when mid-way through a man came through the balcony door.

Stood frozen looking at the man unknown to Hannah, she asked who he was and repeatedly asked him to ‘please get out’.

Hannah shared the concerning video on TikTok with the caption, ‘That moment when you’re recording yourself dancing and your stalker climbs your second story balcony to break in.’ The video has since been viewed almost 50 million times.

@hrviverette/TikTok

In the video, you hear the man eerily asking the young woman if he was her friend, to which she nervously replies ‘no’ and continues to ask him to leave.

Hannah then rushes round to her next-door neighbours apartment for refuge as the video shows the man exit back through the balcony door.

Watch the moment it happened here:

The intruder has since been identified as Angel Moises Rodriguez-Gomez and has been taken into custody by ICE following the ordeal. Reportedly the Mexican national is in the US illegally. Authorities confirmed the news of his arrest to TMZ yesterday, December 4.

Prior to being taken into custody by ICE, Rodriguez-Gomez was arrested by Hagerstown Police Department and charged with two counts of burglary, second-degree assault, stalking and malicious destruction of property. He was later released on bail, however, and returned to living in the same building as Hannah.

Hannah later shared another TikTok video of her dancing with the caption, ‘I’m still dancin. Sun’s still shining. But… My stalker still walks free. Not. Ok’.

Hagerstown Police Department/Facebook

However, Hannah is now understandably relieved following the news of Rodriguez-Gomez being arrested by ICE and is currently searching for a new place to live.

In a statement to TMZ, Hannah’s lawyer, Symone Redwine, said:

Hannah is extremely relieved to know that Angel was been detained and that she has been released from her lease. She continues to search for safe, affordable housing and looks forward to continuing therapy and beginning self-defense class.

Hannah’s building company managers confirmed to the news outlet that the young woman has been told she’s allowed to break her lease to relocate.

It’s currently unknown if ICE intend on deporting Rodriguez-Gomez.