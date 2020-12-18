TikTok Is Purging OnlyFans Creators And Sex Workers' Accounts allygatorrz/Instagram/bellathorne/Instagram

TikTok is reportedly deleting sex workers’ accounts as they supposedly violate the video platform’s policies.

One TikToker named Ally Hardesty, who also shares content on OnlyFans, found her account had been deleted despite only uploading what she describes as ‘PG content’.

She contacted TikTok to have her page reinstated but it explained that she had violated its terms; it didn’t go into detail as to how she had done this, however.

TikTok Pixabay

Addressing the matter to Rolling Stone, Hardesty explained, ‘I’m always really intentional about keeping lingerie or little outfits or anything I wear on OF separate from TikTok. I just liked to do dances with my friends and stuff.’

Following her getting in touch with TikTok, she added that it ‘didn’t give much explanation’ as to why it had removed her account but stated that she could not get it back.

Hardesty isn’t alone in her experience, other TikTokers who also share content on OnlyFans have found their accounts to have been removed. While they may have not shared explicit content on the video sharing platform, many think that simply having links to their OnlyFans pages is what caused TikTok to remove them.

Dubbed the ‘TikTok purge’, Rolling Stone spoke to at least half a dozen women who had their accounts removed.

allygatorrz/Instagram

Following the so-called purge to have started last month, TikTok have updated its guidelines so that, in addition to posting, streaming, or sharing nude or sexually explicit content being banned, content that ‘depicts, promotes, or glorifies sexual solicitation, including offering or asking for sexual partners, sexual chats or imagery, sexual services, premium sexual content, or sexcamming’ is now banned as well.

A TikTok representative sort-of confirmed to the magazine that the updates guidelines was the reason the TikTokers in question had been removed. They said, ‘we do not allow content that commits, promotes, or glorifies sexual solicitation or allow accounts that attempt to redirect traffic’, including OnlyFans.

TikTok failed to comment on why many influencers remain allowed to have their YouTube and Twitter pages linked on their TikTok accounts, however – something that would arguably ‘redirect traffic’ too.

bellathorne/Instagram

However, despite its new rules and being removed from TikTok, many of those deleted from the platform stated they did not have their direct OnlyFans page link on their account but a link to their Linktree instead.

While the likes of Ally Hardesty and other sex workers have had their accounts removed, mainstream creators like Bella Throne still have their accounts active despite having links to OnlyFans in their bios, according to Rolling Stone.