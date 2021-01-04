TikTok Just Learned About World's First Ever 'Women's Only' Village Where No Men Are Allowed @themelomoon/TikTok/Wikimedia

You might not consider TikTok as a particularly educational platform, but one TikToker is teaching people about the world’s first ever women’s only village.

Named Umoja, the village was created in 1990 by Rebecca Lolosoli who came up in the idea while in hospital recovering from being beaten by a group of men. She was beaten as a consequence of speaking to other women in her village about their rights.

Advert 10

Rebecca was one of 15 female rape survivors to create Umoja, based in Kenya, and while they received a lot of pushback from men nearby for their female-only village, eventually they were able to make it a safe haven for both women and children.

In regards to making money, according to TikToker @themelomoon, the women sold handmade jewellery on the side of the street until they raised enough to build a school and welcomed children from both Umoja and elsewhere to attend.

Advert 10

As of 2015, 47 women and 200 children lived in the village, according to The Guardian, who invite many tourists there every year.

Those who live there apparently live very frugally, and make their money by running a campsite, a kilometre away by the river, where groups of safari tourists stay, as well as charging a small fee for entry into Umoja. They also continue to sell jewellery.

Over 30 years later, the village now welcomes women escaping from child marriage and female genital mutilation (FGM), as well as from rape and domestic abuse.

Advert 10

Speaking about the ongoing issue of child marriages in Kenya, Malika, head of Umoja’s academy school, said to The Guardian:

If a girl is married at an early age, that girl will not be a competent parent. Giving birth they face a lot of challenges: they rupture, they bleed, because they are young. Even performing their duties, their chores, it is hard for them. They are thrown into taking care of animals.

According to charity Girls Not Brides, as of 2017, 23% of girls in Kenya are married by the time they hit 18, and 4% are married by the time they’re 15. However, Umoja has become the ideal place for women to live and to escape these fates.

PA

Advert 10

One resident named Nagusi said, ‘I have learned to do things here that women are normally forbidden to do. I am allowed to make my own money, and when a tourist buys some of my beads I am so proud.’

I’m sure I’m not alone in thinking that many other places in the world could benefit from having female-only villages, too.