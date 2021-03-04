TikToker Discovers Urn In Her Home Was So Boyfriend Could Cheat And Pretend She Was Dead

@brooke_abroad/TikTok

A TikTok user has recalled how she found an urn in her living room and learned her boyfriend had put it there so he could cheat with other women and tell them she was dead.

The TikToker, who goes by Brooke Ash on the platform, shared the story in response to another TikTok user who asked followers to share the moment they knew their relationships were over.

Implying the two were living together at the time, Brooke described how she found an urn in her living room and turned to her boyfriend for an explanation.

Check out the video below:

It appears her partner didn’t have a good response at the time, but she later found out that he’d gone through the effort of getting the urn so he could be unfaithful to her.

According to Brooke, her scheming ex’s plan was to leave the urn on display so that when he brought other women to the home, he could claim it contained the ashes of his ‘dead’ former partner.

With Brooke supposedly deceased, the boyfriend had a good excuse as to why there were still pictures of her up around the house, and why there was ‘womanly decor’ decorating the rooms.

Alongside the video, Brooke wrote: ‘it’s the commitment for me.’

@brooke_abroad/TikTok

The video has received more than two million views from shocked TikTok users, with one responding: ‘Imagine their face when you walk through the door. What’s he gonna say? “Yeah that’s just her ghost, she haunts me.”‘

Another commenter responded to say they weren’t taking the boyfriend’s side, but that the urn plot was ‘the most genius way I’ve ever heard of someone cheating.’

It’s unclear exactly how long Brooke’s former boyfriend had been using the urn to trick women into cheating with him, though hopefully it wasn’t long, since he evidently wasn’t very good at hiding it.

After the video went viral, Brooke shared a funny follow-up video joking that she wanted to ‘thank all the little people’ after starting to ‘feel important’ through her popularity.

@brooke_abroad/TikTok

Her video didn’t come without issue, however, as she wrote that her story ‘now has every man and woman second-guessing the urn in their home.’

Taking advantage of the situation, she added the hashtag ‘URN their trust.’

I never thought I’d have to say this, but hopefully Brooke’s video will prevent anyone from being fooled by empty urns in the future!