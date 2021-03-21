TikToker Discusses Difficult Reality Of Navigating Airport Security As A Trans Woman

rosalynnemontoya/TikTok

A TikToker has explained how difficult it can be to go through airport security as a trans woman.

Rose Montoya recently posted a video discussing the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) rules and practices when it comes to trans people navigating airports.

She starts the video by saying: ‘Can we talk about how horrible it is to to travel while being trans sometimes?’

Rose continues: ‘I always have immense anxiety leading up to going through airport security. This being said I totally recognise the privilege of having all my documents be correct. The gender marker on my licence for example says female.’

She says: ‘But going through the scanner, there’s a male scanner and female scanner for the TSA checkpoint. And looking at me, I look like a woman and I am a woman, so that’s great. I love having cis assuming privilege when I feel unsafe such as in an airport.’

Rose explains: ‘But going through the scanner I always have an anomaly between my legs that sets off the alarm. So she asked me if I had anything in my pants and I said no. So she said maybe it’s just the metal buttons on your shorts so let’s scan you again.’

After going through it again, Rose still set it off, at which point she said she was trans so they may as well pat her down. ‘Her solution was to ask me if I want to be scanned as a man instead. I didn’t, but I ended up doing it… and my boobs set it off, because of course,’ she says.

Rose tried to make a joke out of it, telling the security officers: ‘Don’t worry, there’s just a lot of plastic in there, it’s fine.’

The woman then insisted someone would have to pat Rose down, and asked her if she wanted a man to do it, to which she said: ‘Absolutely not.’

In the caption, Rose wrote: ‘We need to change how the scanners function and educate TSA about trans people.’