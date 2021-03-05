TikToker Finds Out Best Friend Is Actually Her Sister After Years Of Joking About It

iamcassandraraquel/TikTok

After years of joking about it, two people who met by chance discovered they were in fact long-lost sisters.

We all remember when Annie met Hallie at camp in The Parent Trap to soon discover they were sisters, right? Well this story is pretty similar – just without all the parent drama.

Jumping on a trend on TikTok, which asks people to recall their ‘craziest one-in-a-million story’, Cassandra Raquel left her 100,000 followers gobsmacked at how her and her sister came find out they were related.

In the clip, Cassandra explained how, in 2013, she worked in a bar when she met a girl that was Dominican like herself and had also been adopted.

Explaining that the pair ‘hit it off right away’, they sparked a friendship which later led to people noticing they looked alike. After others started saying this, they decided to play along to ‘f*ck with people’.

Cassandra explained in the video: ‘We hung out all the time. We started twinning, we wore the same clothes. We actually bought tops one day that said ‘I’m the big sister’ and ‘I’m the little sister’. So, we used to f*ck with people all the time.’

Fast forward to this year and Cassandra managed to convince her friend to take a DNA test with her to see if they could find her friend’s family. They then got the results at the end of January to find that, by means of a miracle, Cassandra was her family all along.

She said in the video, ‘I’m her family. I am her sister. Same mom, same dad.’ If only they had two halves of a photo, one with each parent on, to piece together…

Cassandra has since added in the comments of the clip that she’s 17 months older than her sister.

Since Cassandra shared the video on TikTok on January 28, it’s been liked more than a million times and received more than 20,000 comments.

Many fellow TikTokers dubbed it fate that the pair found each other and that the ‘universe put [them] together’.

One person said, ‘Congrats! This was no accident! The Universe put you two in each other’s path!’ Another wrote, ‘The universe is rubbing its hands together and smiling cause the plan worked and got you two together.’

Others expressed how amazing it was that they had be reunited. One TikToker pointed out, ‘That’s not one in a million. That’s one it 7.65 billion!!!’