TikToker Finds Secret Apartment Hidden Behind Her Bathroom Mirror

There’s plenty of films out there in which people discover hidden corridors, cupboards and creepy compartments, but in New York City, where apartment space is known to be precious, hidden areas probably aren’t all that common.

Still, the notion isn’t impossible, as New York resident Samantha Hartsoe proved in a series of TikTok videos as she documented the discovery of an entire apartment behind her bathroom mirror.

Samantha titled the videos ‘A New York City Mystery’, and explained to followers that she found the apartment after feeling cold air blowing on her in the bathroom.

Check out her first video below:

After trying to figure out where the air was coming from, the TikTok user removed her bathroom mirror to find a huge hole in the wall, which led to a room beyond. As she put her camera through the hole and looked around, she noted that there was another room leading off the back of the hidden space.

Samantha’s friends raised the question of whether someone could be living in the dark space, but for some reason that wasn’t enough to stop the curious TikToker from going in to investigate.

Donning a protective face mask and a makeshift head torch, Samantha grabbed a hammer as a ‘weapon’ and asked God to ‘please take care’ of her before she climbed through the hole in the wall.

While her friend John joked that she was on ‘the other side of the dimension’, Samantha set about exploring the space beyond. She walked the camera through what appeared to be a series of rooms, discovering trash bags and ‘signs of life’ including a bottle of water.

Thankfully, the apartment seemed to be empty, with no monsters waiting to jump out at Samantha for invading their space. She descended some stairs in the abandoned space and locked the door at the bottom, preventing anyone from entering on the other side, before making a quick escape and assuring her followers that she ‘made it out alive.’

Replacing the mirror, she commented: ‘my landlord’s going to get a really fun phone call tomorrow.’

She joked that she was going to cement the mirror to the wall to prevent any potential intruders breaking in through the glass and told followers that she would catch them ‘on the next adventure’ – though hopefully the next one won’t include any creepy, dark, dusty discoveries.

Samantha’s videos have racked up millions of views from shocked TikTok users, with one describing her as the ‘bravest woman’ they’d ever seen.