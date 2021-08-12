TikToker Goes Viral After Clapping Back At Man Who Claims He Knows How To ‘Please Women’

notsosmugnow/TikTok

A TikToker has posted a hilarious response to a man’s video claiming that he knows how to ‘please’ women.

Women, if you’ve ever wondered what will best ‘please’ you, then look no further. Shocker, a man once again thinks he knows best and instead of asking women themselves, proceeds to mansplain the top ways to ‘please’ women.

TikToker Cat Sims, @notsosmugnow, had the best clap back to fellow TikToker Steven John Dermot, @lord_dermott, who listed, in his opinion, all the fool proof ways he apparently knows how to ‘please’ women.

Check it out:

Dermott’s revolutionary TikTok begins with the title: ‘A female isn’t really that hard to please’.

The man then goes on to click his fingers along to the song every time he reveals the best ways to ‘please’ a woman, because he clearly knows best, right?

Apparently, women just need to be fed, kissed on the forehead when asleep, cuddled, never lied to, and told that they are loved as ‘often as possible’. Dermott also included the purple devil emoji, with the caption ‘twice a day’, and said you should massage womens’ heads and necks. Who knew that we were simply glorified cats in men’s eyes?

However, Cat Sims had the best response. Upon viewing Dermott’s ‘guide’, she created her own version; beginning her response by peering into the camera with her glasses, before putting them on top of her head and giving some seriously unimpressed side eye.

Sims then sarcastically clicks along, while putting Dermott in his place, revealing the real things which ‘please’ women.

She lists: ‘Pick your own sh*t up, get your piss actually in the toilet, call us if you’re going to be late, take the bins out without being asked and don’t be a misogynistic pr*ck’.

She then swears at the camera before strutting out of the shot. *Mic drop*

TikTok (@notsosmugnow)

The video has amassed more than 3.3 million views, 357,000 likes and 10,900 comments with followers flooding to the comments, having found Sim’s clap back to Dermott hilarious. One said: ‘The bar is on the floor and men are still tripping over it.’

Another wrote:

After being married 30 years it’s hard for me to keep a straight face during weddings. The vows should include, ‘I will change the toilet paper roll’.

A third commented: ‘Don’t like him… very patronising. Well said. Reasons I like being single!!!’

TikTok (@notsosmugnow)

While Sims well and truly put Dermott back in his place, I doubt that this will be the last time that a man tries to mansplain to a woman what a woman herself actually wants.