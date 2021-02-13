TikToker Ranks Every Date In Massive Spreadsheet To Find Perfect Match

findingjenny/TikTok

A well-organised woman has shared her secrets into finding the perfect love match, but if you’re not into statistics and data it might not be the method for you.

TikTok user Jenny, from San Francisco, is among the millions of people out there who have turned to a dating app to help them find true love. The apps allow you to see a good range of the fish in the sea, spark up conversations and arrange dates, all in an effort to find a good connection.

Advert 10

While many people might rely on instinct, experience and their own memory to help them navigate the world of dating, Jenny told her TikTok followers that she found it easier to set out all her prospects in a spreadsheet, allowing her to get a visual on how her potential matches compared.

Check out one of her videos below:

Advert 10

The 31-year-old, who is now in a relationship, used the spreadsheet to input information about every date she went on, including details about the men, the number of times they went out, her level of excitement in meeting the date, whether they had sex, and the quality of the date.

Describing dating as ‘exhausting’, Jenny explained:

When I first started online dating a couple years ago, I made this spreadsheet. I was hoping I could use past data to help me find the right one.

Using the information from the spreadsheet, Jenny then created graphs and charts. She noted the apps where she had the most success, the reasons things didn’t turn out, and her chances of getting a second date.

Advert 10

The TikToker explained she did this because ‘data is beautiful’, adding, ‘I did this to see if I could find any insights, trends, and patterns from my dating app behaviour. I want to see if how much I looked forward to meeting someone had any impact on how the date actually went.’

Among her graphs and charts was a so-called ‘survival curve’, which showed how likely she was to have a longer-lasting relationship with the date. She found that ‘if I saw someone four times, I’m likely to see them 10+ times’.

Advert 10

Jenny’s videos have racked up millions of views since she first began sharing her dating secrets in December, and while some people have praised the organised way she tracked her dates, others have criticised the method.

However, the TikToker stood by her decision, pointing out that we ‘log our sleep, our calories, our steps’, so logging dates isn’t really that much of a stretch.

Advert 10

Jenny didn’t reveal what her current partner thought of the spreadsheet and data, but I suppose the fact that she’s found love proves she must have been doing something right!