TikToker Says ‘Family Curse’ Almost Killed Her Entire Household In Their Sleep

bri.mattingly/TikTok

A TikToker has claimed that a curse once nearly killed all of her family in their sleep.

Bri Mattingly jumped on a TikTok trend that asks people to recall a time they should have died but didn’t, and explains the ordeal she and her family endured.

In the TikTok, Bri claims that her family is under a curse that means that bad things always happen to them in February. This particular time, she and her family nearly died in their sleep, and if it wasn’t for her mum’s alarm going off, they could have all died.

bri.mattingly/TikTok

Apparently her mum woke up feeling extremely groggy, and had the ‘worst headache of her life’. Sensing that something wasn’t right, her mum woke up the rest of the family and called 911.

Bri’s mum had suspected that their family home had a carbon monoxide leak – this gas has no smell or taste and can kill people if they’re exposed to high levels of it. According to the NHS, symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include: dizziness; feeling and being sick; tiredness; and confusion.

As they couldn’t simply go stand outside due to it being extremely cold, 911 dispatch advised the family to open all the doors and to stand by them to get some fresh air. They then waited until their car heated up so they could safely sit inside it with their pets.

When the fire service turned up at their home and tested for carbon monoxide poisoning, they reportedly found that the levels of gas found in the home was ‘insane’, telling them that if they’d have stayed in the house much longer, it’s likely they would have all died in their sleep.

Since sharing the video last month, it has been liked almost 85,000 times, and people have commented on how lucky it is that Bri and her family survived.

One person wrote, ‘Okay so it’s a curse but a blessing at the same time. Your mom woke up that is a blessing and had the strength to get y’all up! That’s amazing but scary at the same time!’

Someone else said, ‘And that’s why carbon monoxide detectors are so important! It is odourless and you might not realise something is wrong before it’s too late!’

Meanwhile, others have called on Bri to do other videos further entailing how and why February is her family’s so-called curse month.

