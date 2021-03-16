TikToker Shares True Story About Time A ‘Dead’ Woman Appeared At Her Own Funeral

@4shur/TikTok

A TikTok user has blown people’s minds by telling the true story of a ‘dead’ woman who appeared at her own funeral.

Noela Rukundo’s shocking experience took place in 2015, when a group of gunmen in Burundi were hired to kill her as she visited from Australia.

Advert 10

A few months ago, her story was put into the spotlight once again when TikTok user Drake took his followers through the dramatic events.

Check out his video below:

Advert 10

Drake explained that Noela flew with her five children from Africa to Australia to start a new life, and while there she fell in love with Balenga Kalala, who she soon married. Before long, Noela discovered her new husband had a ‘violent side’.

Meanwhile, Noela’s stepmother passed away and Noela travelled to Burundi to attend her funeral. When she returned to her hotel room, she was met by a gunman who told her: ‘Don’t scream. If you start screaming, I will shoot you. They’re going to catch me, but you? You will already be dead,’ BBC News reports.

The gunman ordered her into a car where other men were waiting, and she was taken to a building and tied to a chair. The kidnappers told her that her husband had hired them to kill her – but that they’d decided to disobey his instructions, saying: ‘We’re not going to kill you. We don’t kill women and children.’

Advert 10

The kidnappers collected the money for the ‘hit’ against Noela and told Kalala she was dead, but in reality they let Noela go.

Upon returning to Australia in February 2015, Noela heard that her husband was throwing a funeral in her honour and decided to use the opportunity to get the ‘ultimate revenge’. She approached her husband at the funeral, prompting him to take on a ‘look of terror’ and ‘scream for forgiveness’.

Reflecting on the scene, per the BBC, Noela said: ‘When I get out of the car, he saw me straight away. He put his hands on his head and said, ‘Is it my eyes? Is it a ghost?”

Advert 10

She responded: ‘Surprise! I’m still alive!’

@4shur/TikTok

Noela called the police, and her husband confessed on a recorded call for the crime he had attempted to commit against her. He alleged that he wanted to kill her ‘because he was jealous’, and because he thought Noela ‘wanted to leave him for another man’, but Noela rejects the accusation.

Kalala initially denied any involvement in the plot, but after being presented with evidence he pleaded guilty to incitement to murder and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Advert 10