TikToker Shares Video Showing What It’s Like To Live In Antarctica

A TikToker who lives in Antarctica has revealed what it’s like to live ‘at the bottom of the world’.

Toni on ice (@antwuhnet) is staying at the South Pole for eight months. While only posting eight videos from her account, she’s already amassed millions of views from people keen to get an insight into what it’s like to live in one of the coldest places on Earth.

While there’s not the same wildlife presence she experienced at McMurdo Station, it looks like a fascinating place to live.

In her latest TikTok, she shows off a basic dorm room. It’s essentially like an even smaller version of the room you’d have in student halls at university, with a small desk and a bed.

It also comes with a ‘great view’ as she points out, and with the ‘Antarctic winter in full swing and 24-hour darkness around the corner’, it’ll soon be near-enough pitch-black all the time. The sun won’t come back up for six months, according to one video.

Then she goes on to show her own dorm room, which she’s spiced up with some cosy interior design. She also explains the windows have to be blocked out when the sun goes down in order not to interfere with the science being carried out at the base.

At the end of the video, she takes a step outside into the harsh temperatures. While most people have expected cold winds at some point, the South Pole is a different league all together: -70°F (-56°C) with -110°F (-78°C) wind chills. Brr, indeed.