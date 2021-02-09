TikToker Who Put Gorilla Glue In Hair Reportedly Wants To Sue im_d_ollady/TikTok/Instagram

A TikToker who used Gorilla Glue as a makeshift hairspray reportedly wants to sue after it emerged that advice from the hospital and the company did not help shift the hardened adhesive.

‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Tessica Brown, of Louisiana, used a bottle of Gorilla Glue after running out of hairspray, reasoning that the adhesive would keep her hair in place.

Unfortunately, several weeks, several washes and a trip to the emergency room later, Tessica is reportedly still unable to move her extremely stiff hair, which is said to be so uncomfortable that it gives her headaches.

Sources have told TMZ that Tessica’s trip to the hospital over the weekend was yet another disaster, and that Gorilla Glue’s advice to use rubbing alcohol on her hair proved to be a ‘colossal failure’.

Tessica reportedly spent 22 hours in the emergency room, where healthcare workers were left ‘dumbfounded’. Staff applied acetone on the back of her head, however this ended up burning her scalp and only led to the glue becoming more gooey before hardening back up again.

Tessica was then told to keep attempting this advised remedy once she was back home. However, so far, rubbing alcohol hasn’t helped alleviate her hair’s gluey condition.

Tessica has reportedly now hired an attorney and is said to be weighing her legal options against Gorilla Glue. The label on the product says not to use on eyes, skin or clothing, but does not mention hair, which Tessica reportedly regards as misleading.

Although Gorilla Glue has said that all of its products are considered permanent, as stated on the packaging, Tessica felt it was okay to use on her hair as the product said it was multi-use.

Gorilla Glue has since made the following statement:

We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best.

Gorilla Glue said the adhesive is intended for ‘craft, home, auto or office projects to mount things to surfaces such as paper, cardboard, wood, laminate and fabric’.

Tessica has so far raised more than $13,000 through a new GoFundMe page to help cover her medical bills.