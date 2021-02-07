TikToker Who Put Gorilla Glue In Her Hair Seeks Medical Treatment @im_d_ollady/TikTok/Instagram

The TikToker who put Gorilla Glue in her hair is now seeking medical treatment after the adhesive wouldn’t budge.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Tessica Brown shared a photo of the St. Bernard Parish Hospital Emergency Room in Chalmette, captioned with a single tear face emoji.

Although Tessica didn’t reveal any details about her visit to the emergency room, her followers had a pretty good idea that this was on account of her gluey hair, which has caused her no end of strife in recent weeks.

Confirming these suspicions, Tessica shared a subsequent post which showed her apparently lying face down on a hospital bed, a masked healthcare worker tending to her stiff hair. The medical worker appears to be applying something to Tessica’s hair, although it’s unclear exactly what it is.

Those who’ve been following Tessica’s story from the beginning have sent plenty of good wishes and hopes that she will finally be rid of the stubborn glue.

One person summed it up with the following comment:

So invested. At first it was funny, but then it became very concerning. Sending nothing but positive thoughts to you!

Another said:

Prayers sent! My entire family is glued to your page (no pun intended).

After several weeks and several washes, Tessica had still been unable to move her now extremely stiff hair, using coconut and tea tree oil in it to no avail.

The glue had reportedly become so tight that Tessica ended up getting headaches, and found she was unable to even shave away her stiff, uncomfortable hair. Hopefully the staff at the hospital have been able to help unstick Tessica’s hair.