TikTokers Called Trashy After Faking Marriage Proposal To Get Free Drinks

@scandyyland/TikTok

Social media users have criticised a TikTok video showing two people faking a marriage proposal in a bar and posting about how they got free drinks as a result.

TikToker Shelbi garnered millions of views earlier this year after posting the video, which she captioned as ‘your sign to have a fake proposal with a random guy you meet at the bar’.

Taken in a relatively busy venue, the video shows two people standing by the bar before the man gets down on one knee. Onlookers are quick to realise that he appears to be proposing, and celebrate the moment by cheering and clapping.

While it would be easy to assume the scene was one of romance and honesty, the captions on the video explain the couple actually didn’t know each other at all.

Shelbi appeared to have a friend involved in the fake proposal as she explained the man in the video was someone they’d met at ‘Texas Live’ the previous evening, and that together they’d come up with a ‘fake proposal’ plan.

Discussing the reaction to the fake event, the TikToker wrote that people they ‘didn’t even know got so hype [sic] about it and made it so fun.’

The camera shows people smiling and waving their arms in the air, with even the bar staff joining in on the celebrations as they can be seen giving out drinks. A group of people raise their glasses to toast the occasion, and the TikTok caption explains the group ‘got free drinks for the rest of the night’.

Shelbi’s approval for the plan makes it clear she felt it was an excellent one, though some other social media users weren’t so impressed.

The video made its way to Reddit’s ‘Trashy’ forum, indicating the poster’s disdain for the fake proposal plan, while another commenter noted that the bar staff involved in the video likely wouldn’t be too happy to realise they’d been played.

One wrote: ‘Smart yes. Trashy maybe.’

Another user stuck up for the TikToker, writing: ‘Not trashy. People do this all the time to get free drinks, and food.’

Though it has been met with mixed responses, Shelbi’s video has proved to be inspirational for many viewers, with dozens of people commenting to say that they wanted to try the scheme out for themselves.