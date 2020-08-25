TikToker's Neighbours Claim His Party Guests Are Sh*tting In The Street TMZ/brycehall/Instagram

Neighbours of famed TikToker Bryce Hall, who had his power shut off after holding huge ‘COVID parties’, say partygoers have been sh*tting in the street, having sex in cars and smoking marijuana in a fire risk area.

Hall, who lives with fellow social media personalities Noah Beck and Blake Gray in what is known online as ‘Sway House’, has been seen repeatedly breaking Los Angeles rules during lockdown, hosting large gatherings and blasting loud music.

Their most recent party, celebrating Hall’s 21st birthday, even prompted LA Mayor Eric Garcetti to turn off the utilities at the Hollywood Hills home for repeatedly flouting the guidelines.

In videos shared online, a huge group of people at the large home can be seen all in close proximity to one another and not wearing masks. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) reportedly shut down the party at 4.00am due to attendees not following COVID guidelines.

Now, furious neighbours have described drunken partygoers urinating and defecating in the once quiet street, which has now become a ‘party warzone.’

Hall, Beck and Gray are believed to have hosted at least a dozen wild parties at the $8.2 million rented mansion since they moved in at the beginning of August, and last Friday there were even reports of a man with a gun and shots heard nearby.

According to neighbours, this isn’t the first time the street has suffered at the hands of wild partygoers. Two other houses on the same street are believed to have been shut down by SWAT teams in the past, and are believed to have been the location of a reported rape and shooting, too.

Just two doors down from the influencer lives Mark Mothersbaugh, a musician and lead singer of the band Devo, who has called the police to report the wild ‘COVID parties’.

Mothersbaugh’s wife Anita told the MailOnline how the 70-year-old musician nearly died from the virus in June this year, so she was furious at the TikTokers for disturbing his home recovery.

‘This virus is no joke, I’ve experienced it firsthand. There was a week when my daughters thought he would die,’ she told the publication.

‘It makes me crazy, the sheer inconsideration. It goes on all day long. There are people in the pool screaming, they’re blasting music and there are cars parked all down the street. They don’t seem to care about public health.’

Another neighbour, who didn’t want to be named, described the street as a ‘party warzone’, and said ‘there have been parties here where a SWAT team has been brought out to shut them down’.

‘There’s damage to property and cars. I’ve seen someone taking a sh*t on the street opposite my home, people having sex in cars. All of a sudden it just feels like the wild west.’

Other neighbours confirmed the influencers appear to have hosted parties every week since moving in.