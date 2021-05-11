‘Time Capsule’ Website Shows You What Was Happening Online Years Ago

<a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@jerrydolan/video/6960619567848623366?_d=secCgYIASAHKAESMgowVUy7S0eZoZf7Gt2kaImfNlqCtDRkRqarXLaPe2jR9aF5kbEcQ1jbjnMC9FfkhrGgA&language=en&preview_pb=0&sec_user_id=MS4wLjABAAAAUCF_DHxMs3KgX7GBrxDxJ2BjOXQ7z9t40Vv6RKtgbeio7wZ9Y8ha5xBCbE5oK8p4&share_app_&share_item_id=6960619567848623366&share_link_id=C45FB64A-8B49-4EDF-B1A8-A2BB19F6918D&source=h5_m&timestamp=1620728227&tt_from=copy&u_code=cm1dbed7hi9m4c&user_id=6532070389592375297&utm_campaign=client_share&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=copy&_r=1"></a>

Looking back on what was going on news-wise back in 2011, it feels all at once so long ago but also almost as if these events unfolded just yesterday.

A fairly big year for news, 2011 saw Libya’s former leader Muammar Gaddafi killed by rebels, while al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden was shot by US forces during a raid at his compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

This was the year that Amanda Knox was freed after spending four years in an Italian prison, the year that Occupy Wall St. protests broke out across the US and beyond. Now you can pinpoint exactly what was happening on this exact day, 10 years ago with just a click.

This jarring time capsule is absolutely possible thanks to the nifty website Ten Years Ago. This site allows you to check out a number of publications, from CNN to The New York Times, exactly how they would have looked one decade ago.

With so much going on in the world at that time, it’s interesting to see what different outlets chose to focus on, and which stories were featured most prominently.

A quick look at BBC News tells me that – on May 11, 2011 – The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson had found things ‘difficult’ after not receiving an invite to the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Meanwhile, Fox News reported on how floods in Mississippi had forced people from their homes following weeks of heavy rain and snowmelt.

jerrydolan/TikTok

Possibly my favourite light-hearted story from May 11, 2011 was the escape and eventual capture of a plucky peahen from Bronx Zoo, with The New York Times reporting how a Twitter account @BronxZooPeacock had sprung up to taunt zookeepers during their search.

One tweet read:

Bronx Zoo couldn’t contain all of my fabulousness. Not even their nets could keep me down.

TikToker Jerry Dolan clocked up nearly one million likes after uploading a vid of him discovering and browsing the fascinating site, zooming in with amazement on ads displaying the iPhone 4 and the ‘new MacBook Pro’.

Many followers have been left just as amazed as Dolan, with one person commenting:

Why did I expect 10 years ago to be like 2005… I know math but time is going way too fast.

Another remarked:

The way we’ll be in 2031 watching a similar page and saying, ‘OMG TIKTOK, TWITTER, THE NOSTALGIA!’ We love to miss the past.

Check it out for yourself here.