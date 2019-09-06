Tinder Unveils A List Of Its Most Swiped-Right Members

Tinder

In the game that is Tinder, there are two levels of success.

Theoretically, you could join the dating app, only match with one person, go on a date, fall madly in love and live happily ever after. Great success.

On the other hand, you could be swiped right by loads of horny singletons and rack up an ostensibly impressive list of people you’ve matched with and the numbers are good. Great success? Perhaps. But then you’ve matched with so many people and not yet fallen madly in love with any of them which, surely, is the ultimate goal, no?

Anyway, enough pondering about the perils of partnering up on online platforms, because Tinder have released a list of this year’s ‘most-swiped right’ people on the app. In case you’re unaware and are lucky enough to never have had to use the app, swiping right basically means you’re attracted to that person and would like to progress the relationship further than merely looking at their face on your smartphone.

This specific list of ‘most successful’ Tinderers involves only the 19-34 age bracket, ranging from models to Prince Harry lookalikes, students to songwriters. Because everyone loves a sensitive soul with an acoustic guitar.

First up, it’s James:

James is apparently 6ft 4″ (though you can’t tell because he’s sitting down and some people lie on these apps), he’s a sports broadcaster from Worcester, and says he’s often ‘mistaken for Prince Harry’.

27-year-old Chanel is also on the list:

Chanel told Cosmopolitan about her ideal first date:

I’m a bit of an adrenaline junkie, so Thorpe Park could be fun, or maybe sitting in the park and playing board games – just something a bit different.

Board games are notoriously popular among adrenaline junkies.

29-year-old Graham also made the list. Probably because there’s a dog in his profile picture and people love dogs:

Mia, a 19-year-old ambulance worker also made the cut:

Speaking about what makes her swipe right for someone, Mia said:

A witty bio. I think if you’re not laughing on a date then it’s not worth it, a good sense of humour is so important to me.

Then there’s 27-year-old financial advisor and entrepreneur Dáire:

Dáire said he likes to send GIFs of pugs waving, and revealed an unfortunate dating mishap:

The date itself went really well but at the end of the night she realised her purse was missing. After helping her search for it, my date looked at me and said, “Now’s the time to tell me if you’ve taken it…” I hadn’t, obviously, and she messaged the next day apologising after a taxi driver found it.

And some other popular peeps who made the list:

Happy swiping!

