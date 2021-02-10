'Tip War' Between Rival Universities Raises More Than $34,000 For Restaurant Workers Keystone Bar and Grill/Facebook/Zip's Mt Lookout/Facebook

University rivalries can manifest in a number of ways, whether through sports, smack-talk or, in the case of two schools in Ohio, tips.

The friendly competition between supporters of Xavier University and the University of Cincinnati broke out last month, with fans of each college encouraging each other to out-tip them at local restaurants.

It all began at Zip’s Café in Cincinnati in early January, when an Xavier alumnus visited the restaurant and was served by a fellow former student. After finishing his meal, the alumnus left a $1,000 tip on a $54 bill along with a note to the server, reading, ‘Please share this tip with all of your employees as they work so hard and are dealing with COVID. Go Xavier!’

Man sparks tip-war between university Zip's Mt Lookout/Facebook

Blown away by the kind gesture, staff at Zip’s Café shared a picture of the note and tip on social media to express their gratitude. In doing so, however, they spurred up some competitive feelings from supporters of the University of Cincinnati.

Two fans of the school decided to demonstrate their own generosity while visiting the Keystone Bar & Grill, located just six miles from Zip’s Café. In an effort to quite literally one-up their university rivals, they left a tip of $1,001.

An accompanying note read:

Earlier this week I saw a Xavier fan tip $1,000 at Zip’s. I believe now more than ever we need to support our local restaurants. Let’s see how long we can keep this going … Bearcats up by 1!!

Keystone Bar & Grill shared a picture of the note on Facebook, explaining the patrons wished to remain anonymous but that they’d asked staff to share the photo to ‘inspire others to do the same for those in the service industry’.

Encouraging more people to get involved with the tip-war, the restaurant wrote:

It’s your turn, Xavier fans! Who will be one-upping the Bearcats by leaving a $1,002 tip at your favorite local bar or restaurant?

Over the following weeks, supporters of Xavier University and the University of Cincinnati left bigger and bigger tips, ultimately gifting more than $34,000 for restaurant workers all over the city.

Mike Burke, owner of Zip’s Café, noted that the two schools are just three miles apart, meaning they have ‘one of the closest rivalries in college sports’.

Speaking to CNN, he commented:

I think the proximity has definitely helped drive the traction on this very generous, feel good movement. Money aside, I know this has put smiles on faces of everyone impacted and even put smiles on faces of those not directly involved. I have to say, we could all certainly use some more smiles these days.

Many restaurant staff have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, with some establishments being forced to close while others have lost custom – and consequently income – through advice to stay at home.

