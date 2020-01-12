Today Is Kiss A Ginger Having Obtained Consent Beforehand Day

PA Images

Whether you’re a redhead, a full-on ginger or even strawberry blonde – today is your lucky day.

Today is officially the 11th annual Kiss A Ginger Day, or if you want its Sunday name, Kiss A Ginger Having Obtained Consent Beforehand Day.

So there we have it. If you’re a redhead and up for a little smooching, today is the day to put on that strawberry lip balm and pucker up.

Today Is Kiss A Ginger Day So Show Some Love PA Images

The unusual celebration dates back to 2009, when Derek Forgie decided to set up the day in response to far less enjoyable Kick A Ginger Day, which was banned in the United States in 2016.

So if there’s a ginger you’ve had your eye on for a while now, today is the perfect day to see if they’re up for a bit of tonsil tennis.

Now, I don’t want to be too presumptuous, but if some of you were to snog a ginger and then take your relationship to the next level… you might want to thank me later.

That’s because people with ginger hair are not only blessed with younger looks, but they’re also said to be better between the sheets too.

Today Is Kiss A Ginger Day So Show Some Love PA Images

Several scientific studies have found that not only do redheads have more sex, but their physical characteristics and genetic makeup make them better at it too.

This is because people with ginger hair carry a particular gene – the MC1R gene. This gene makes the individual more sensitive to touch than men and women with other hair colours. People with red hair are also susceptible to feel hot and cold temperatures more quickly, as well as having a higher pain threshold.

Prince Harry Getty

Due to this increased sensitivity, it is believed people with ginger hair find it easier to reach orgasm during sex.

See, now you definitely want to go out and find a sexy ginger to snog, don’t you? I knew it.

Gingers: I salute you. Thank you for blessing us with this great day.