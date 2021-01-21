Today Is The 21st Day Of The 21st Year Of The 21st Century Pixabay/Adult Swim

Every once in a while, there comes a date that proves to be a bit more exciting than the other dates. Today, January 21, is one of those days.

It’s not because Joe Biden was made president yesterday – although that was extremely exciting – and it’s not because there’s only 11 months and four days to go until Christmas.

Advert 10

No, January 21, 2021 is exciting for no reason other than the fact it is January 21, 2021. You see, today marks the 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century.

Many people thought we’d never make it to this day, which gives us all the more reason to celebrate. The Mayans predicted that we’d be out of here by 2012, while other people were convinced 2020 would be the end of us.

Nevertheless, the new years kept on coming and now here we are, 21 years into the 21st century. I should point out, however, this exciting date comes with a bit of controversy, as there is some dispute as to whether the new millennium began on January 1, 2000, or January 1, 2001.

Advert 10

If you believe it began in 2000 then I’m afraid you can’t join in with today’s celebrations, as this would be the 22nd year.

It all boils down to whether or not you think there was a year zero; if so, 2,000 years would have passed at the end of year 1999 and a new millennium would have started on New Year’s Day 2000.

However, many historians and calendar experts agree that there is no year zero, meaning the 21st century started in 2001. If you’ve been struggling to get your head around this theoretically easy maths then don’t worry, you’re not alone.

Advert 10

Instead, let’s just leave the counting behind and enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime date.