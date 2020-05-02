Today Is World Naked Gardening Day, Here’s Why People Are Taking Part

World Naked Gardening Thumbnail my_little_allotment/Instagram/thomasstephen29/Twitter

Today marks the 16th annual World Naked Gardening Day, as green-fingered folks all across the world tend to their plants in the buff.

Advert

On the first Saturday of May every year, there’s a few more plums in people’s gardens. Clothes are whipped off and pots are tended to as gardeners strip, all in the name of good fun.

It’s a celebration without any particular agenda, ‘all that’s involved is getting naked and making the world’s gardens healthier and prettier’. Fortunately, Brits were blessed with some sunshine – what a re-leaf.

Kirsty Ward was one of many naked gardeners filling up the watering can today. She grows ‘everything you can imagine’, with lots of varieties of fruit and vegetables you don’t get in the shops – including ‘pineberries… white strawberries that taste like pineapple’.

Advert

Kirsty has been taking part in World Naked Gardening Day for the past two years, urging that it’s ‘great fun’. ‘A lot of people I follow on Twitter and Instagram take part too so it’s great seeing everyone’s pictures,’ she told UNILAD.

For any hesistant people out there, Kirsty said:

At first you feel quite nervous about it but honestly it’s so liberating being outside without your kit on. Everyone should give it a go.

Kirsty explained there’s an absolutely massive gardening and allotment community online. ‘Quite a few are involved and I share a lot of the photos on my stories on Instagram. Everyone has a great laugh,’ she said.

Thomas Stephen was another naked gardener taking in the good weather. ‘I did it last year when I was off work due to broken ribs as a laugh and I actually enjoyed it so when it came round this year and with the hot sunny weather I thought why not,’ he told us.

He echoed Kirsty’s sentiment that it’s all good fun and people should ‘give it a try’, saying:

Advert

Give it a try if you haven’t before it’s not as bad as people think and fells very liberating at the very least you get to say you tried it and have a slightly funny awkward story to tell.

The official World Naked Gardening Day website adds more about benefits of the celebration, explaining that ‘our culture needs to move toward a healthy sense of both body acceptance and our relation to the natural environment’, and naked gardening reminds us ‘we can be honest with who we are as humans and as part of this planet’.

However, Kirsty added: ‘Just be careful of the thorns and nettles.’ Now that’s some sage advice.