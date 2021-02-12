unilad
Today’s Date Is A Palindrome And An Ambigram

by : Emily Brown on : 12 Feb 2021 16:14
Today's Date Is A Palindrome And An Ambigram

February 12, 2021. A fairly ordinary date when the month is written out, but turn it all into numbers and it becomes something much more special. 

Okay, ‘much more special’ might be pushing it a little, but noteworthy dates only come along once in a while, so we may as well make the most of it while it’s here.

You might notice that today’s date is made up of only three numbers; zero, one and two. These numbers also just so happen to fall into a pattern which reads the same backwards as it does forwards, otherwise known as a palindrome.

CalendarPixabay

Palindromes can also occur in words, like racecar or level, but despite me being a journalist and not a mathematician, today is all about the numbers.

As well as forming a palindrome, the collection of numbers that make up today’s date are also special for another reason.

Not only can they be read back to front, but also upside down. This is also true of a few other digits, like 8 and 5, but we’ll forget about those for now, since they don’t feature in today’s date.

Figures that can be read upside down can be described as ambigrams, which are designs that can be interpreted in different directions.

The special aspects of today’s date were pointed out on Twitter by the Department of Mathematics at the London School of Economics and Political Science, though it didn’t take long before someone found a flaw with the revelation.

Unfortunately, the palindrome aspect of today’s date only works if it’s written day/month/year, as is the norm in the UK. If you’re American, or from another country where usual style is month/day/year, I’m afraid you don’t have the pleasure of relishing in the palindrome-related fun.

For those who can, at least, enjoy it while it lasts.

