Toddler Breaks Through Baby Gates To Take Bite Out Of Every Easter Egg At Essex Home

A mum was left shocked when her chocolate-hungry toddler managed to break through two baby gates and get his hands on the family’s supply of Easter eggs.

Like many people, Hannah Walsh, from Essex, woke up on Easter Sunday ready to spend the day indulging in some chocolate eggs with her family.

What she wasn’t expecting to find was her chocolate egg supply already ransacked, not by the Easter Bunny’s evil twin, but by her own three-year-old son.

Baby gates proved no match for the toddler, Calum, who successfully managed to open two of the barriers and make his way to the kitchen while the rest of his family were sleeping.

The youngster then proceeded to help himself to the chocolate, but rather than just opening one egg and scoffing the whole thing, Calum decided to take a bite out of every single egg.

Hannah shared a picture of the aftermath, showing cardboard boxes, plastic and the remains of broken eggs scattered across the kitchen floor. Calum himself also had evidence smeared all over his face, so it didn’t take much detective work to figure out who was responsible.

Hannah told UNILAD:

He was covered in chocolate – he knew what he had done! He’s too clever this kid!!

Hannah’s eldest son Conor was a bit disappointed he didn’t get to take part in opening the Easter eggs, but thankfully the kitchen floor was freshly cleaned so Hannah managed to rescue the remaining chocolate.

The family are now making their way through the rest of the eggs, making sure everyone has their fair share.

Hannah is celebrating her birthday today, April 13, though she has now learned from the incident not to leave food unattended, so she carefully hid her birthday cake until it was time to blow out the candles.

The family might have to invest in some more complicated baby gates to stop Calum in future, but at least they all managed to get their chocolate in the end!