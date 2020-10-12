Toddler Looks Like Pennywise The Clown After Getting Hands On Hair Removal Cream
It’s cute when toddlers want to be like their parents, but a mischievous 18-month-old ended up half bald after trying to recreate her dad’s use of hair gel with hair removal cream.
Maisie Saward, who lives with her family in Blackfield, Hampshire, managed to sneak away from her dad, Luke Saward, and crawl into the bathroom last Friday while her mum, Kirsty, was out working.
The couple’s eldest child, Ollie, had accidentally left the child security gate open, allowing a curious Maisie and her twin sister to crawl around the house to explore.
Maisie attempted to mimic her dad when she picked up a tube from the bathroom and smeared it on her head. Unfortunately, the 18-month-old couldn’t tell the difference between her dad’s hair gel and the tube of hair removal cream.
Once Luke realised what his mischevious daughter had done he quickly put her in the bath and attempted to remove the cream, only to find her three-inch-long fringe came out with it.
The concerned father dried off his now half-bald daughter and waited for his wife to come home.
Discussing the unfortunate blunder, Kirsty said:
I’d called Luke and he said ‘Maisie’s got no fringe left’, but the phone broke up, so I just thought she’d got hold of some scissors. When I got home I was just in pure shock. She came and gave me a cuddle and I just cried for an hour because I absolutely loved her fringe.
Rather than just shove her under the shower, [Luke] ran her a bath, got her changed and it took about 10 minutes before he even thought about taking it off.
If I hadn’t been out for so long maybe I’d have been able to deal with it myself. I didn’t speak to him for a couple of hours, but the next day I started to see more of the funny side.
Kirsty and Luke now try to hide Maisie’s bald spot by pinning hair across it, though the mum said that their cheeky daughter found the situation ‘hilarious’. Maisie was born with a head full of hair and has never known any different, so now she keeps rubbing her bald spot on different surfaces ‘because it feels funny’.
Kirsty continued:
When she gets tired, she rubs her bald patch, and every time I go to take a picture she bends her head down so you can see it. She’s loving it.
Friends of the family compared Maisie to Pennywise from the horror film It; a clown who’s known for his large forehead and ginger locks flowing from his otherwise-bald scalp.
The mum said they enjoyed laughing at the prospect of dressing Maisie up as Pennywise for Halloween, admitting it would have been a good idea if they could go trick or treating.
Kirsty said the 18-month-old is ‘very independent’ and said that the parents always have to keep an eye on her ‘to see what she’s up to’.
She continued:
Luke gets ready in the downstairs bathroom and Maisie sometimes goes in with him. The hair gel tube is the same shape as the hair removal cream, so she must have been trying to copy him.
Somehow she’s managed to learn to unscrew tops off tubes and found the only tube of hair removal cream in the house.
Me and Luke felt a bit of a failure for not keeping these things out of her way, but once I’d realised these things happen when you’ve got kids we felt a bit better about it.
Parenting, especially with twins, isn’t easy, and if this makes even one other mum feel better then that’s great.
Kirsty shared pictures of Maisie’s unique new hairstyle on Facebook, where they received lots of comments from amused users. The mum added that Luke has ‘learnt his lesson’ when it comes to Maisie’s mischief!
