Toddler Looks Like Pennywise The Clown After Getting Hands On Hair Removal Cream

I’d called Luke and he said ‘Maisie’s got no fringe left’, but the phone broke up, so I just thought she’d got hold of some scissors. When I got home I was just in pure shock. She came and gave me a cuddle and I just cried for an hour because I absolutely loved her fringe.

Rather than just shove her under the shower, [Luke] ran her a bath, got her changed and it took about 10 minutes before he even thought about taking it off.

If I hadn’t been out for so long maybe I’d have been able to deal with it myself. I didn’t speak to him for a couple of hours, but the next day I started to see more of the funny side.