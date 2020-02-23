Tokyo Man Nicknamed ‘Poop Soil Master’ Has Been Pooping Outdoors For Half A Century

‘Fundoshi’ usually means ‘loincloth’ but I use different kanji in a wordplay for it to mean ‘poop soil master’. I’m an activist trying to change people’s way of thinking, using the symbolism of poop.

I call it fundoshisō (a combination of ‘fundo’ and ‘shisō’ meaning thought). Outdoor-defecating is a symbolic introduction to bigger issues. Humans are so egocentric, they can’t see that ‘worthless and dirty’ poop is a treat for other living creatures.