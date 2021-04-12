Tony Hawk Donates $10,000 To Massachusetts Skate Park In Memory Of 19-Year-Old Killed By Car

PA Images/WHDH 7News

Tony Hawk has donated $10,000 to a Massachusetts skate park being built in honour of a teenager who died after he was hit by a car.

Frankie Fortuna was 19 years old when he was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on November 17, 2015. His parents, Marie and Jerry Fortuna, wrote, ‘It was no secret that Frankie could melt your heart with one smile. But it was only after his passing that we began to learn the full extent of how big his heart was and how many people he truly touched throughout his short life.’

He often spent time at Leominster’s one and only skate park on Johnson Street. Following his passing, the local community rallied together to renovate it in his memory.

Spohn Ranch/Frankie Fortuna Memorial Skatepark

As reported by WHDH, Hawk donated $10,000 to the Frankie Fortuna Memorial Skatepark, which has moved on to its design phase.

Praising the skating legend for his contribution, park co-chair Steven Snay said, ‘It’s great because in the area where it is, it’s kind of an underserved part of the town. It’s nice to see this park is going to be huge and fantastic.’

Spohn Ranch/Frankie Fortuna Memorial Skatepark

His parents added, ‘This will be a place of healing for his friends and family. And another one of Frankie’s contributions to a community he loved. His untimely passing was a tragedy but not his legacy. It is our hope that this park will bring as much joy to everyone that visits as Frankie brought to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.’

If you would like to make a donation or find out more about becoming a sponsor, click here.