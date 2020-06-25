Topless Sunbather Saves Family From Drowning At Nudist Beach In Cornwall
A woman gave Baywatch actors a run for their money by saving a family from drowning while completely topless.
On Tuesday, June 23, Jessica Layton was sunbathing on a naturist beach near Porthcurno, Cornwall, when she saw two young women struggling to swim.
About to go for a dip herself, Jessica swam to help the two women as well as a family member of theirs going to help too. However, when the family member also began to struggle, Jessica ending up saving all three of them.
Speaking to Cornwall Live, the 28-year-old explained what happened:
It was just after 3pm and the tide was coming in. I decided to go for a final dip before going home. I was topless in the sea when I saw two young women struggling to swim near rocks. Another member of the family ran in to help them and she started struggling too.
I swam towards them and thought ‘oh sh*t’ as I realised how strong the rip current was. I was struggling myself and they were panicking, which wasn’t ideal in a situation like that.
Jessica further explained that she was going to tell the women to float – which is apparently the best thing to do during a rip current – but they were panicking too much. Jessica then noticed they were all holding hands and grabbed one of their hands and pulled them all on to the beach.
Surely Jessica deserves a role alongside Zac Efron in Baywatch 2.
Hearing about Jessica’s heroic actions, one of her friends said, ‘not all heroes wear capes, some of them don’t even wear bikini tops,’ and I couldn’t have put it better myself.
Another friend posted on Facebook, ‘Local hero saves family from certain death with her norks out!’
Speaking about her lack of clothes Jessica said:
Fortunately, I’d just put my bikini bottoms on before it happened. It’s a classic – of course I was going to be topless when something like this happens!
It’s lucky I was there – it’s really weird thinking it happened, I can’t quite grasp it.
With Pedn Vounder, the beach where the ordeal happened, not having a lifeguard, it really is lucky Jessica was there to save the day.
Watch your back, Pamela Anderson.
