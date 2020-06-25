Topless Sunbather Saves Family From Drowning At Nudist Beach In Cornwall

It was just after 3pm and the tide was coming in. I decided to go for a final dip before going home. I was topless in the sea when I saw two young women struggling to swim near rocks. Another member of the family ran in to help them and she started struggling too.

I swam towards them and thought ‘oh sh*t’ as I realised how strong the rip current was. I was struggling myself and they were panicking, which wasn’t ideal in a situation like that.